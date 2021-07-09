KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1261% PA 0.6239% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0878% PA 0.6623% PA

For 12 months -0.0096% PA 0.8654% PA

For 2 Years -0.0096% PA 1.3654% PA

For 3 Years -0.0096% PA 1.6154% PA

For 4 years -0.0096% PA 1.8654% PA

For 5 years -0.0096% PA 1.9904% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1710% PA 0.5790% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1508% PA 0.5993% PA

For 12 Months 0.0796% PA 0.7954% PA

For 2 Years 0.0796% PA 1.2954% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0796% PA 1.5454% PA

For 4 years 0.0796% PA 1.7954% PA

For 5 years 0.0796% PA 1.9204% PA

EURO VALUE 09-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3017% PA 1.0517% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2806% PA 1.0306% PA

For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA

For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA

For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA

For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA

For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1742% PA 0.5758% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1838% PA 0.5662% PA

For 12 Months -0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA

For 2 Years -0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA

For 3 Years -0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA

For 4 Years -0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA

For 5 years -0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA