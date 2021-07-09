Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1261% PA 0.6239% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0878% PA 0.6623% PA
For 12 months -0.0096% PA 0.8654% PA
For 2 Years -0.0096% PA 1.3654% PA
For 3 Years -0.0096% PA 1.6154% PA
For 4 years -0.0096% PA 1.8654% PA
For 5 years -0.0096% PA 1.9904% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1710% PA 0.5790% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1508% PA 0.5993% PA
For 12 Months 0.0796% PA 0.7954% PA
For 2 Years 0.0796% PA 1.2954% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0796% PA 1.5454% PA
For 4 years 0.0796% PA 1.7954% PA
For 5 years 0.0796% PA 1.9204% PA
EURO VALUE 09-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3017% PA 1.0517% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2806% PA 1.0306% PA
For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA
For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA
For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA
For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA
For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1742% PA 0.5758% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1838% PA 0.5662% PA
For 12 Months -0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA
For 2 Years -0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA
For 3 Years -0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA
For 4 Years -0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA
For 5 years -0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA