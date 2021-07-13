(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1214% PA 0.6286% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0990% PA 0.6510% PA

For 12 months -0.0111% PA 0.8639% PA

For 2 Years -0.0111% PA 1.3639% PA

For 3 Years -0.0111% PA 1.6139% PA

For 4 years -0.0111% PA 1.8639% PA

For 5 years -0.0111% PA 1.9889% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1729% PA 0.5771% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1483% PA 0.6018% PA

For 12 Months 0.0770% PA 0.7980% PA

For 2 Years 0.0770% PA 1.2980% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0770% PA 1.5480% PA

For 4 years 0.0770% PA 1.7980% PA

For 5 years 0.0770% PA 1.9230% PA

EURO VALUE 13-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3023% PA 1.0523% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2769% PA 1.0269% PA

For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA

For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA

For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA

For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA

For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1727% PA 0.5773% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1833% PA 0.5667% PA

For 12 Months -0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA

For 2 Years -0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA

For 3 Years -0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA

For 4 Years -0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA

For 5 years -0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA