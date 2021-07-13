Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1214% PA 0.6286% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0990% PA 0.6510% PA
For 12 months -0.0111% PA 0.8639% PA
For 2 Years -0.0111% PA 1.3639% PA
For 3 Years -0.0111% PA 1.6139% PA
For 4 years -0.0111% PA 1.8639% PA
For 5 years -0.0111% PA 1.9889% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1729% PA 0.5771% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1483% PA 0.6018% PA
For 12 Months 0.0770% PA 0.7980% PA
For 2 Years 0.0770% PA 1.2980% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0770% PA 1.5480% PA
For 4 years 0.0770% PA 1.7980% PA
For 5 years 0.0770% PA 1.9230% PA
EURO VALUE 13-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3023% PA 1.0523% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2769% PA 1.0269% PA
For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA
For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA
For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA
For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA
For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1727% PA 0.5773% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1833% PA 0.5667% PA
For 12 Months -0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA
For 2 Years -0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA
For 3 Years -0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA
For 4 Years -0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA
For 5 years -0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA