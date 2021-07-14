KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 14-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1171% PA 0.6329% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0956% PA 0.6544% PA

For 12 months -0.0055% PA 0.8695% PA

For 2 Years -0.0055% PA 1.3695% PA

For 3 Years -0.0055% PA 1.6195% PA

For 4 years -0.0055% PA 1.8695% PA

For 5 years -0.0055% PA 1.9945% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1729% PA 0.5771% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1461% PA 0.6039% PA

For 12 Months 0.0769% PA 0.7981% PA

For 2 Years 0.0769% PA 1.2981% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0769% PA 1.5481% PA

For 4 years 0.0769% PA 1.7981% PA

For 5 years 0.0769% PA 1.9231% PA

EURO VALUE 14-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3046% PA 1.0546% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA

For 12 Months 0.2434% PA 1.1184% PA

For 2 Years 0.2434% PA 1.6184% PA

For 3 Years 0.2434% PA 1.8684% PA

For 4 years 0.2434% PA 2.1184% PA

For 5 years 0.2434% PA 2.2434% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1732% PA 0.5768% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1810% PA 0.5690% PA

For 12 Months -0.2055% PA 0.6695% PA

For 2 Years -0.2055% PA 1.1695% PA

For 3 Years -0.2055% PA 1.4195% PA

For 4 Years -0.2055% PA 1.6695% PA

For 5 years -0.2055% PA 1.7945% PA