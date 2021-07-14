Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Wed 14th July 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 14-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1171% PA 0.6329% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0956% PA 0.6544% PA
For 12 months -0.0055% PA 0.8695% PA
For 2 Years -0.0055% PA 1.3695% PA
For 3 Years -0.0055% PA 1.6195% PA
For 4 years -0.0055% PA 1.8695% PA
For 5 years -0.0055% PA 1.9945% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1729% PA 0.5771% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1461% PA 0.6039% PA
For 12 Months 0.0769% PA 0.7981% PA
For 2 Years 0.0769% PA 1.2981% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0769% PA 1.5481% PA
For 4 years 0.0769% PA 1.7981% PA
For 5 years 0.0769% PA 1.9231% PA
EURO VALUE 14-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3046% PA 1.0546% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA
For 12 Months 0.2434% PA 1.1184% PA
For 2 Years 0.2434% PA 1.6184% PA
For 3 Years 0.2434% PA 1.8684% PA
For 4 years 0.2434% PA 2.1184% PA
For 5 years 0.2434% PA 2.2434% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1732% PA 0.5768% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1810% PA 0.5690% PA
For 12 Months -0.2055% PA 0.6695% PA
For 2 Years -0.2055% PA 1.1695% PA
For 3 Years -0.2055% PA 1.4195% PA
For 4 Years -0.2055% PA 1.6695% PA
For 5 years -0.2055% PA 1.7945% PA