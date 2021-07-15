(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1239% PA 0.6261% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0985% PA 0.6515% PA

For 12 months -0.0068% PA 0.8683% PA

For 2 Years -0.0068% PA 1.3683% PA

For 3 Years -0.0068% PA 1.6183% PA

For 4 years -0.0068% PA 1.8683% PA

For 5 years -0.0068% PA 1.9933% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1724% PA 0.5776% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1536% PA 0.5964% PA

For 12 Months 0.0756% PA 0.7994% PA

For 2 Years 0.0756% PA 1.2994% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0756% PA 1.5494% PA

For 4 years 0.0756% PA 1.7994% PA

For 5 years 0.0756% PA 1.9244% PA

EURO VALUE 15-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3050% PA 1.0550% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2764% PA 1.0264% PA

For 12 Months 0.2429% PA 1.1179% PA

For 2 Years 0.2429% PA 1.6179% PA

For 3 Years 0.2429% PA 1.8679% PA

For 4 years 0.2429% PA 2.1179% PA

For 5 years 0.2429% PA 2.2429% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1678% PA 0.5822% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA

For 12 Months -0.2058% PA 0.6692% PA

For 2 Years -0.2085% PA 1.1692% PA

For 3 Years -0.2085% PA 1.4192% PA

For 4 Years -0.2085% PA 1.6692% PA

For 5 years -0.2085% PA 1.7942% PA