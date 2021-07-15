Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1239% PA 0.6261% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0985% PA 0.6515% PA
For 12 months -0.0068% PA 0.8683% PA
For 2 Years -0.0068% PA 1.3683% PA
For 3 Years -0.0068% PA 1.6183% PA
For 4 years -0.0068% PA 1.8683% PA
For 5 years -0.0068% PA 1.9933% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1724% PA 0.5776% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1536% PA 0.5964% PA
For 12 Months 0.0756% PA 0.7994% PA
For 2 Years 0.0756% PA 1.2994% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0756% PA 1.5494% PA
For 4 years 0.0756% PA 1.7994% PA
For 5 years 0.0756% PA 1.9244% PA
EURO VALUE 15-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3050% PA 1.0550% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2764% PA 1.0264% PA
For 12 Months 0.2429% PA 1.1179% PA
For 2 Years 0.2429% PA 1.6179% PA
For 3 Years 0.2429% PA 1.8679% PA
For 4 years 0.2429% PA 2.1179% PA
For 5 years 0.2429% PA 2.2429% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1678% PA 0.5822% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA
For 12 Months -0.2058% PA 0.6692% PA
For 2 Years -0.2085% PA 1.1692% PA
For 3 Years -0.2085% PA 1.4192% PA
For 4 Years -0.2085% PA 1.6692% PA
For 5 years -0.2085% PA 1.7942% PA