KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1236% PA 0.6264% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0993% PA 0.6508% PA

For 12 months -0.0070% PA 0.8680% PA

For 2 Years -0.0070% PA 1.3680% PA

For 3 Years -0.0070% PA 1.6180% PA

For 4 years -0.0070% PA 1.8680% PA

For 5 years -0.0070% PA 1.9930% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1555% PA 0.5945% PA

For 12 Months 0.0718% PA 0.8033% PA

For 2 Years 0.0718% PA 1.3033% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0718% PA 1.5533% PA

For 4 years 0.0718% PA 1.8033% PA

For 5 years 0.0718% PA 1.9283% PA

EURO VALUE 16-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3039% PA 1.0539% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2767% PA 1.0267% PA

For 12 Months 0.2360% PA 1.1110% PA

For 2 Years 0.2360% PA 1.6110% PA

For 3 Years 0.2360% PA 1.8610% PA

For 4 years 0.2360% PA 2.1110% PA

For 5 years 0.2360% PA 2.2360% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA

For 12 Months -0.2048% PA 0.6702% PA

For 2 Years -0.2048% PA 1.1702% PA

For 3 Years -0.2048% PA 1.4202% PA

For 4 Years -0.2048% PA 1.6702% PA

For 5 years -0.2048% PA 1.7952% PA