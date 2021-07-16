Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1236% PA 0.6264% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0993% PA 0.6508% PA
For 12 months -0.0070% PA 0.8680% PA
For 2 Years -0.0070% PA 1.3680% PA
For 3 Years -0.0070% PA 1.6180% PA
For 4 years -0.0070% PA 1.8680% PA
For 5 years -0.0070% PA 1.9930% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1555% PA 0.5945% PA
For 12 Months 0.0718% PA 0.8033% PA
For 2 Years 0.0718% PA 1.3033% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0718% PA 1.5533% PA
For 4 years 0.0718% PA 1.8033% PA
For 5 years 0.0718% PA 1.9283% PA
EURO VALUE 16-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3039% PA 1.0539% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2767% PA 1.0267% PA
For 12 Months 0.2360% PA 1.1110% PA
For 2 Years 0.2360% PA 1.6110% PA
For 3 Years 0.2360% PA 1.8610% PA
For 4 years 0.2360% PA 2.1110% PA
For 5 years 0.2360% PA 2.2360% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA
For 12 Months -0.2048% PA 0.6702% PA
For 2 Years -0.2048% PA 1.1702% PA
For 3 Years -0.2048% PA 1.4202% PA
For 4 Years -0.2048% PA 1.6702% PA
For 5 years -0.2048% PA 1.7952% PA