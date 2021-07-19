Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1161% PA 0.6339% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0968% PA 0.6533% PA
For 12 months -0.0090% PA 0.8660% PA
For 2 Years -0.0090% PA 1.3660% PA
For 3 Years -0.0090% PA 1.6160% PA
For 4 years -0.0090% PA 1.8660% PA
For 5 years -0.0090% PA 1.9910% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1719% PA 0.5781% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1570% PA 0.5930% PA
For 12 Months 0.0738% PA 0.8013% PA
For 2 Years 0.0738% PA 1.3013% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0738% PA 1.5513% PA
For 4 years 0.0738% PA 1.8013% PA
For 5 years 0.0738% PA 1.9263% PA
EURO VALUE 19-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3049% PA 1.0549% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2749% PA 1.0249% PA
For 12 Months 0.2364% PA 1.1114% PA
For 2 Years 0.2364% PA 1.6114% PA
For 3 Years 0.2364% PA 1.8614% PA
For 4 years 0.2364% PA 2.1114% PA
For 5 years 0.2364% PA 2.2364% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1788% PA 0.5712% PA
For 12 Months -0.2077% PA 0.6673% PA
For 2 Years -0.2077% PA 1.1673% PA
For 3 Years -0.2077% PA 1.4173% PA
For 4 Years -0.2077% PA 1.6673% PA
For 5 years -0.2077% PA 1.7923% PA