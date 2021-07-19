(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1161% PA 0.6339% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0968% PA 0.6533% PA

For 12 months -0.0090% PA 0.8660% PA

For 2 Years -0.0090% PA 1.3660% PA

For 3 Years -0.0090% PA 1.6160% PA

For 4 years -0.0090% PA 1.8660% PA

For 5 years -0.0090% PA 1.9910% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1719% PA 0.5781% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1570% PA 0.5930% PA

For 12 Months 0.0738% PA 0.8013% PA

For 2 Years 0.0738% PA 1.3013% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0738% PA 1.5513% PA

For 4 years 0.0738% PA 1.8013% PA

For 5 years 0.0738% PA 1.9263% PA

EURO VALUE 19-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3049% PA 1.0549% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2749% PA 1.0249% PA

For 12 Months 0.2364% PA 1.1114% PA

For 2 Years 0.2364% PA 1.6114% PA

For 3 Years 0.2364% PA 1.8614% PA

For 4 years 0.2364% PA 2.1114% PA

For 5 years 0.2364% PA 2.2364% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1788% PA 0.5712% PA

For 12 Months -0.2077% PA 0.6673% PA

For 2 Years -0.2077% PA 1.1673% PA

For 3 Years -0.2077% PA 1.4173% PA

For 4 Years -0.2077% PA 1.6673% PA

For 5 years -0.2077% PA 1.7923% PA