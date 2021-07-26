KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1248% PA 0.6253% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0928% PA 0.6573% PA

For 12 months -0.0060% PA 0.8690% PA

For 2 Years -0.0060% PA 1.3690% PA

For 3 Years -0.0060% PA 1.6190% PA

For 4 years -0.0060% PA 1.8690% PA

For 5 years -0.0060% PA 1.9940% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1764% PA 0.5736% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1615% PA 0.5885% PA

For 12 Months 0.0621% PA 0.8129% PA

For 2 Years 0.0621% PA 1.3129% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0621% PA 1.5629% PA

For 4 years 0.0621% PA 1.8129% PA

For 5 years 0.0621% PA 1.9379% PA

EURO VALUE 26-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3091% PA 1.0591% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2754% PA 1.0254% PA

For 12 Months 0.2389% PA 1.1139% PA

For 2 Years 0.2389% PA 1.6139% PA

For 3 Years 0.2389% PA 1.8639% PA

For 4 years 0.2389% PA 2.1139% PA

For 5 years 0.2389% PA 2.2389% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1730% PA 0.5770% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA

For 12 Months -0.2068% PA 0.6682% PA

For 2 Years -0.2068% PA 1.1682% PA

For 3 Years -0.2068% PA 1.4182% PA

For 4 Years -0.2068% PA 1.6682% PA

For 5 years -0.2068% PA 1.7932% PA