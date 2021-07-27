Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1211% PA 0.6289% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0915% PA 0.6585% PA
For 12 months -0.0086% PA 0.8664% PA
For 2 Years -0.0086% PA 1.3664% PA
For 3 Years -0.0086% PA 1.6164% PA
For 4 years -0.0086% PA 1.8664% PA
For 5 years -0.0086% PA 1.9914% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1773% PA 0.5728% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1621% PA 0.5879% PA
For 12 Months 0.0655% PA 0.8095% PA
For 2 Years 0.0655% PA 1.3095% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0655% PA 1.5595% PA
For 4 years 0.0655% PA 1.8095% PA
For 5 years 0.0655% PA 1.9345% PA
EURO VALUE 27-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3087% PA 1.0587% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2733% PA 1.0233% PA
For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA
For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA
For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA
For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA
For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1728% PA 0.5772% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1862% PA 0.5638% PA
For 12 Months -0.2063% PA 0.6687% PA
For 2 Years -0.2063% PA 1.1687% PA
For 3 Years -0.2063% PA 1.4187% PA
For 4 Years -0.2063% PA 1.6687% PA
For 5 years -0.2063% PA 1.7937% PA