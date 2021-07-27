KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1211% PA 0.6289% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0915% PA 0.6585% PA

For 12 months -0.0086% PA 0.8664% PA

For 2 Years -0.0086% PA 1.3664% PA

For 3 Years -0.0086% PA 1.6164% PA

For 4 years -0.0086% PA 1.8664% PA

For 5 years -0.0086% PA 1.9914% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1773% PA 0.5728% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1621% PA 0.5879% PA

For 12 Months 0.0655% PA 0.8095% PA

For 2 Years 0.0655% PA 1.3095% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0655% PA 1.5595% PA

For 4 years 0.0655% PA 1.8095% PA

For 5 years 0.0655% PA 1.9345% PA

EURO VALUE 27-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3087% PA 1.0587% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2733% PA 1.0233% PA

For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA

For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA

For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA

For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA

For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1728% PA 0.5772% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1862% PA 0.5638% PA

For 12 Months -0.2063% PA 0.6687% PA

For 2 Years -0.2063% PA 1.1687% PA

For 3 Years -0.2063% PA 1.4187% PA

For 4 Years -0.2063% PA 1.6687% PA

For 5 years -0.2063% PA 1.7937% PA