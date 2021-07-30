Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1215% PA 0.6285% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0960% PA 0.6540% PA
For 12 months -0.0129% PA 0.8621% PA
For 2 Years -0.0129% PA 1.3621% PA
For 3 Years -0.0129% PA 1.6121% PA
For 4 years -0.0129% PA 1.8621% PA
For 5 years -0.0129% PA 1.9871% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1755% PA 0.5745% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1640% PA 0.5860% PA
For 12 Months 0.0651% PA 0.8099% PA
For 2 Years 0.0651% PA 1.3099% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0651% PA 1.5599% PA
For 4 years 0.0651% PA 1.8099% PA
For 5 years 0.0651% PA 1.9349% PA
EURO VALUE 30-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3064% PA 1.0564% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2771% PA 1.0271% PA
For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA
For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA
For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA
For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA
For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1537% PA 0.5963% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1867% PA 0.5633% PA
For 12 Months -0.1982% PA 0.6768% PA
For 2 Years -0.1982% PA 1.1768% PA
For 3 Years -0.1982% PA 1.4268% PA
For 4 Years -0.1982% PA 1.6768% PA
For 5 years -0.1982% PA 1.8018% PA