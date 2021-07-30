(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1215% PA 0.6285% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0960% PA 0.6540% PA

For 12 months -0.0129% PA 0.8621% PA

For 2 Years -0.0129% PA 1.3621% PA

For 3 Years -0.0129% PA 1.6121% PA

For 4 years -0.0129% PA 1.8621% PA

For 5 years -0.0129% PA 1.9871% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1755% PA 0.5745% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1640% PA 0.5860% PA

For 12 Months 0.0651% PA 0.8099% PA

For 2 Years 0.0651% PA 1.3099% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0651% PA 1.5599% PA

For 4 years 0.0651% PA 1.8099% PA

For 5 years 0.0651% PA 1.9349% PA

EURO VALUE 30-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3064% PA 1.0564% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2771% PA 1.0271% PA

For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA

For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA

For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA

For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA

For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1537% PA 0.5963% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1867% PA 0.5633% PA

For 12 Months -0.1982% PA 0.6768% PA

For 2 Years -0.1982% PA 1.1768% PA

For 3 Years -0.1982% PA 1.4268% PA

For 4 Years -0.1982% PA 1.6768% PA

For 5 years -0.1982% PA 1.8018% PA