Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1243% PA 0.6258% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0961% PA 0.6539% PA
For 12 months -0.0130% PA 0.8620% PA
For 2 Years -0.0130% PA 1.3620% PA
For 3 Years -0.0130% PA 1.6120% PA
For 4 years -0.0130% PA 1.8620% PA
For 5 years -0.0130% PA 1.9870% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1753% PA 0.5748% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1630% PA 0.5870% PA
For 12 Months 0.0620% PA 0.8130% PA
For 2 Years 0.0620% PA 1.3130% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0620% PA 1.5630% PA
For 4 years 0.0620% PA 1.8130% PA
For 5 years 0.0620% PA 1.9380% PA
EURO VALUE 02-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3061% PA 1.0561% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2776% PA 1.0276% PA
For 12 Months 0.2471% PA 1.1221% PA
For 2 Years 0.2471% PA 1.6221% PA
For 3 Years 0.2471% PA 1.8721% PA
For 4 years 0.2471% PA 2.1221% PA
For 5 years 0.2471% PA 2.2471% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1535% PA 0.5965% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1828% PA 0.5672% PA
For 12 Months -0.1988% PA 0.6762% PA
For 2 Years -0.1988% PA 1.1762% PA
For 3 Years -0.1988% PA 1.4262% PA
For 4 Years -0.1988% PA 1.6762% PA
For 5 years -0.1988% PA 1.8012% PA