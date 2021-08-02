KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1243% PA 0.6258% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0961% PA 0.6539% PA

For 12 months -0.0130% PA 0.8620% PA

For 2 Years -0.0130% PA 1.3620% PA

For 3 Years -0.0130% PA 1.6120% PA

For 4 years -0.0130% PA 1.8620% PA

For 5 years -0.0130% PA 1.9870% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 02-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1753% PA 0.5748% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1630% PA 0.5870% PA

For 12 Months 0.0620% PA 0.8130% PA

For 2 Years 0.0620% PA 1.3130% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0620% PA 1.5630% PA

For 4 years 0.0620% PA 1.8130% PA

For 5 years 0.0620% PA 1.9380% PA

EURO VALUE 02-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3061% PA 1.0561% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2776% PA 1.0276% PA

For 12 Months 0.2471% PA 1.1221% PA

For 2 Years 0.2471% PA 1.6221% PA

For 3 Years 0.2471% PA 1.8721% PA

For 4 years 0.2471% PA 2.1221% PA

For 5 years 0.2471% PA 2.2471% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1535% PA 0.5965% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1828% PA 0.5672% PA

For 12 Months -0.1988% PA 0.6762% PA

For 2 Years -0.1988% PA 1.1762% PA

For 3 Years -0.1988% PA 1.4262% PA

For 4 Years -0.1988% PA 1.6762% PA

For 5 years -0.1988% PA 1.8012% PA