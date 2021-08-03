Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1323% PA 0.6178% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0969% PA 0.6531% PA
For 12 months -0.0149% PA 0.8601% PA
For 2 Years -0.0149% PA 1.3601% PA
For 3 Years -0.0149% PA 1.6101% PA
For 4 years -0.0149% PA 1.8601% PA
For 5 years -0.0149% PA 1.9851% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1760% PA 0.5740% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1608% PA 0.5893% PA
For 12 Months 0.0638% PA 0.8113% PA
For 2 Years 0.0638% PA 1.3113% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0638% PA 1.5613% PA
For 4 years 0.0638% PA 1.8113% PA
For 5 years 0.0638% PA 1.9363% PA
EURO VALUE 03-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3041% PA 1.0541% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2760% PA 1.0260% PA
For 12 Months 0.2473% PA 1.1223% PA
For 2 Years 0.2473% PA 1.6223% PA
For 3 Years 0.2473% PA 1.8723% PA
For 4 years 0.2473% PA 2.1223% PA
For 5 years 0.2473% PA 2.2473% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1470% PA 0.6030% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1833% PA 0.5667% PA
For 12 Months -0.1980% PA 0.6770% PA
For 2 Years -0.1980% PA 1.1770% PA
For 3 Years -0.1980% PA 1.4270% PA
For 4 Years -0.1980% PA 1.6770% PA
For 5 years -0.1980% PA 1.8020% PA