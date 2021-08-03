(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1323% PA 0.6178% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0969% PA 0.6531% PA

For 12 months -0.0149% PA 0.8601% PA

For 2 Years -0.0149% PA 1.3601% PA

For 3 Years -0.0149% PA 1.6101% PA

For 4 years -0.0149% PA 1.8601% PA

For 5 years -0.0149% PA 1.9851% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1760% PA 0.5740% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1608% PA 0.5893% PA

For 12 Months 0.0638% PA 0.8113% PA

For 2 Years 0.0638% PA 1.3113% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0638% PA 1.5613% PA

For 4 years 0.0638% PA 1.8113% PA

For 5 years 0.0638% PA 1.9363% PA

EURO VALUE 03-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3041% PA 1.0541% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2760% PA 1.0260% PA

For 12 Months 0.2473% PA 1.1223% PA

For 2 Years 0.2473% PA 1.6223% PA

For 3 Years 0.2473% PA 1.8723% PA

For 4 years 0.2473% PA 2.1223% PA

For 5 years 0.2473% PA 2.2473% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1470% PA 0.6030% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1833% PA 0.5667% PA

For 12 Months -0.1980% PA 0.6770% PA

For 2 Years -0.1980% PA 1.1770% PA

For 3 Years -0.1980% PA 1.4270% PA

For 4 Years -0.1980% PA 1.6770% PA

For 5 years -0.1980% PA 1.8020% PA