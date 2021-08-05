Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 05-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1286% PA 0.6214% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0949% PA 0.6551% PA
For 12 months -0.0179% PA 0.8571% PA
For 2 Years -0.0179% PA 1.3571% PA
For 3 Years -0.0179% PA 1.6071% PA
For 4 years -0.0179% PA 1.8571% PA
For 5 years -0.0179% PA 1.9821% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 05-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1785% PA 0.5715% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1600% PA 0.5900% PA
For 12 Months 0.0664% PA 0.8086% PA
For 2 Years 0.0664% PA 1.3086% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0664% PA 1.5586% PA
For 4 years 0.0664% PA 1.8086% PA
For 5 years 0.0664% PA 1.9336% PA
EURO VALUE 05-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3089% PA 1.0589% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA
For 12 Months 0.2494% PA 1.1244% PA
For 2 Years 0.2494% PA 1.6244% PA
For 3 Years 0.2494% PA 1.8744% PA
For 4 years 0.2494% PA 2.1244% PA
For 5 years 0.2494% PA 2.2494% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1488% PA 0.6012% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1833% PA 0.5667% PA
For 12 Months -0.1977% PA 0.6773% PA
For 2 Years -0.1977% PA 1.1773% PA
For 3 Years -0.1977% PA 1.4273% PA
For 4 Years -0.1977% PA 1.6773% PA
For 5 years -0.1977% PA 1.8023% PA