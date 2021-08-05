KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 05-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1286% PA 0.6214% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0949% PA 0.6551% PA

For 12 months -0.0179% PA 0.8571% PA

For 2 Years -0.0179% PA 1.3571% PA

For 3 Years -0.0179% PA 1.6071% PA

For 4 years -0.0179% PA 1.8571% PA

For 5 years -0.0179% PA 1.9821% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1785% PA 0.5715% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1600% PA 0.5900% PA

For 12 Months 0.0664% PA 0.8086% PA

For 2 Years 0.0664% PA 1.3086% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0664% PA 1.5586% PA

For 4 years 0.0664% PA 1.8086% PA

For 5 years 0.0664% PA 1.9336% PA

EURO VALUE 05-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3089% PA 1.0589% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA

For 12 Months 0.2494% PA 1.1244% PA

For 2 Years 0.2494% PA 1.6244% PA

For 3 Years 0.2494% PA 1.8744% PA

For 4 years 0.2494% PA 2.1244% PA

For 5 years 0.2494% PA 2.2494% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1488% PA 0.6012% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1833% PA 0.5667% PA

For 12 Months -0.1977% PA 0.6773% PA

For 2 Years -0.1977% PA 1.1773% PA

For 3 Years -0.1977% PA 1.4273% PA

For 4 Years -0.1977% PA 1.6773% PA

For 5 years -0.1977% PA 1.8023% PA