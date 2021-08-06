Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1283% PA 0.6218% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0950% PA 0.6550% PA
For 12 months -0.0201% PA 0.8549% PA
For 2 Years -0.0201% PA 1.3549% PA
For 3 Years -0.0201% PA 1.6049% PA
For 4 years -0.0201% PA 1.8549% PA
For 5 years -0.0201% PA 1.9799% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1760% PA 0.5740% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1596% PA 0.5904% PA
For 12 Months 0.0636% PA 0.8114% PA
For 2 Years 0.0636% PA 1.3114% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0636% PA 1.5614% PA
For 4 years 0.0636% PA 1.8114% PA
For 5 years 0.0636% PA 1.9364% PA
EURO VALUE 06-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3087% PA 1.0587% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2839% PA 1.0339% PA
For 12 Months 0.2506% PA 1.1256% PA
For 2 Years 0.2506% PA 1.6256% PA
For 3 Years 0.2506% PA 1.8756% PA
For 4 years 0.2506% PA 2.1256% PA
For 5 years 0.2506% PA 2.2506% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA
For 12 Months -0.1970% PA 0.6780% PA
For 2 Years -0.1970% PA 1.1780% PA
For 3 Years -0.1970% PA 1.4280% PA
For 4 Years -0.1970% PA 1.6780% PA
For 5 years -0.1970% PA 1.8030% PA