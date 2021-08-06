(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1283% PA 0.6218% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0950% PA 0.6550% PA

For 12 months -0.0201% PA 0.8549% PA

For 2 Years -0.0201% PA 1.3549% PA

For 3 Years -0.0201% PA 1.6049% PA

For 4 years -0.0201% PA 1.8549% PA

For 5 years -0.0201% PA 1.9799% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1760% PA 0.5740% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1596% PA 0.5904% PA

For 12 Months 0.0636% PA 0.8114% PA

For 2 Years 0.0636% PA 1.3114% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0636% PA 1.5614% PA

For 4 years 0.0636% PA 1.8114% PA

For 5 years 0.0636% PA 1.9364% PA

EURO VALUE 06-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3087% PA 1.0587% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2839% PA 1.0339% PA

For 12 Months 0.2506% PA 1.1256% PA

For 2 Years 0.2506% PA 1.6256% PA

For 3 Years 0.2506% PA 1.8756% PA

For 4 years 0.2506% PA 2.1256% PA

For 5 years 0.2506% PA 2.2506% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA

For 12 Months -0.1970% PA 0.6780% PA

For 2 Years -0.1970% PA 1.1780% PA

For 3 Years -0.1970% PA 1.4280% PA

For 4 Years -0.1970% PA 1.6780% PA

For 5 years -0.1970% PA 1.8030% PA