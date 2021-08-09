Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1246% PA 0.6254% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1015% PA 0.6485% PA
For 12 months -0.0184% PA 0.8566% PA
For 2 Years -0.0184% PA 1.3566% PA
For 3 Years -0.0184% PA 1.6066% PA
For 4 years -0.0184% PA 1.8566% PA
For 5 years -0.0184% PA 1.9816% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1805% PA 0.5695% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1610% PA 0.5890% PA
For 12 Months 0.0628% PA 0.8123% PA
For 2 Years 0.0628% PA 1.3123% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0628% PA 1.5623% PA
For 4 years 0.0628% PA 1.8123% PA
For 5 years 0.0628% PA 1.9373% PA
EURO VALUE 09-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3081% PA 1.0581% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2849% PA 1.0349% PA
For 12 Months 0.2499% PA 1.1249% PA
For 2 Years 0.2499% PA 1.6249% PA
For 3 Years 0.2499% PA 1.8749% PA
For 4 years 0.2499% PA 2.1249% PA
For 5 years 0.2499% PA 2.2499% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1502% PA 0.5998% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA
For 12 Months -0.1967% PA 0.6783% PA
For 2 Years -0.1967% PA 1.1783% PA
For 3 Years -0.1967% PA 1.4283% PA
For 4 Years -0.1967% PA 1.6783% PA
For 5 years -0.1967% PA 1.8033% PA