(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1246% PA 0.6254% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1015% PA 0.6485% PA

For 12 months -0.0184% PA 0.8566% PA

For 2 Years -0.0184% PA 1.3566% PA

For 3 Years -0.0184% PA 1.6066% PA

For 4 years -0.0184% PA 1.8566% PA

For 5 years -0.0184% PA 1.9816% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1805% PA 0.5695% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1610% PA 0.5890% PA

For 12 Months 0.0628% PA 0.8123% PA

For 2 Years 0.0628% PA 1.3123% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0628% PA 1.5623% PA

For 4 years 0.0628% PA 1.8123% PA

For 5 years 0.0628% PA 1.9373% PA

EURO VALUE 09-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3081% PA 1.0581% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2849% PA 1.0349% PA

For 12 Months 0.2499% PA 1.1249% PA

For 2 Years 0.2499% PA 1.6249% PA

For 3 Years 0.2499% PA 1.8749% PA

For 4 years 0.2499% PA 2.1249% PA

For 5 years 0.2499% PA 2.2499% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1502% PA 0.5998% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA

For 12 Months -0.1967% PA 0.6783% PA

For 2 Years -0.1967% PA 1.1783% PA

For 3 Years -0.1967% PA 1.4283% PA

For 4 Years -0.1967% PA 1.6783% PA

For 5 years -0.1967% PA 1.8033% PA