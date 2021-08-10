(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1216% PA 0.6284% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1006% PA 0.6494% PA

For 12 months -0.0126% PA 0.8624% PA

For 2 Years -0.0126% PA 1.3624% PA

For 3 Years -0.0126% PA 1.6124% PA

For 4 years -0.0126% PA 1.8624% PA

For 5 years -0.0126% PA 1.9874% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1801% PA 0.5699% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1581% PA 0.5919% PA

For 12 Months 0.0400% PA 0.8350% PA

For 2 Years 0.0400% PA 1.3350% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0400% PA 1.5850% PA

For 4 years 0.0400% PA 1.8350% PA

For 5 years 0.0400% PA 1.9600% PA

EURO VALUE 10-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3080% PA 1.0580% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2859% PA 1.0359% PA

For 12 Months 0.2483% PA 1.1233% PA

For 2 Years 0.2483% PA 1.6233% PA

For 3 Years 0.2483% PA 1.8733% PA

For 4 years 0.2483% PA 2.1233% PA

For 5 years 0.2483% PA 2.2483% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1513% PA 0.5987% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1858% PA 0.5642% PA

For 12 Months -0.1963% PA 0.6787% PA

For 2 Years -0.1963% PA 1.1787% PA

For 3 Years -0.1963% PA 1.4287% PA

For 4 Years -0.1963% PA 1.6787% PA

For 5 years -0.1963% PA 1.8037% PA