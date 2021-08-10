Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1216% PA 0.6284% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1006% PA 0.6494% PA
For 12 months -0.0126% PA 0.8624% PA
For 2 Years -0.0126% PA 1.3624% PA
For 3 Years -0.0126% PA 1.6124% PA
For 4 years -0.0126% PA 1.8624% PA
For 5 years -0.0126% PA 1.9874% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1801% PA 0.5699% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1581% PA 0.5919% PA
For 12 Months 0.0400% PA 0.8350% PA
For 2 Years 0.0400% PA 1.3350% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0400% PA 1.5850% PA
For 4 years 0.0400% PA 1.8350% PA
For 5 years 0.0400% PA 1.9600% PA
EURO VALUE 10-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3080% PA 1.0580% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2859% PA 1.0359% PA
For 12 Months 0.2483% PA 1.1233% PA
For 2 Years 0.2483% PA 1.6233% PA
For 3 Years 0.2483% PA 1.8733% PA
For 4 years 0.2483% PA 2.1233% PA
For 5 years 0.2483% PA 2.2483% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1513% PA 0.5987% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1858% PA 0.5642% PA
For 12 Months -0.1963% PA 0.6787% PA
For 2 Years -0.1963% PA 1.1787% PA
For 3 Years -0.1963% PA 1.4287% PA
For 4 Years -0.1963% PA 1.6787% PA
For 5 years -0.1963% PA 1.8037% PA