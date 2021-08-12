Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1273% PA 0.6228% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0938% PA 0.6563% PA
For 12 months -0.0104% PA 0.8646% PA
For 2 Years -0.0104% PA 1.3646% PA
For 3 Years -0.0104% PA 1.6146% PA
For 4 years -0.0104% PA 1.8646% PA
For 5 years -0.0104% PA 1.9896% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1801% PA 0.5699% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1554% PA 0.5946% PA
For 12 Months 0.0358% PA 0.8393% PA
For 2 Years 0.0358% PA 1.3393% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0358% PA 1.5893% PA
For 4 years 0.0358% PA 1.8393% PA
For 5 years 0.0358% PA 1.9643% PA
EURO VALUE 12-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3091% PA 1.0591% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2873% PA 1.0373% PA
For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA
For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA
For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA
For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA
For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1513% PA 0.5987% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1842% PA 0.5658% PA
For 12 Months -0.1953% PA 0.6797% PA
For 2 Years -0.1953% PA 1.1797% PA
For 3 Years -0.1953% PA 1.4297% PA
For 4 Years -0.1953% PA 1.6797% PA
For 5 years -0.1953% PA 1.8047% PA