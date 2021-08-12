(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1273% PA 0.6228% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0938% PA 0.6563% PA

For 12 months -0.0104% PA 0.8646% PA

For 2 Years -0.0104% PA 1.3646% PA

For 3 Years -0.0104% PA 1.6146% PA

For 4 years -0.0104% PA 1.8646% PA

For 5 years -0.0104% PA 1.9896% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1801% PA 0.5699% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1554% PA 0.5946% PA

For 12 Months 0.0358% PA 0.8393% PA

For 2 Years 0.0358% PA 1.3393% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0358% PA 1.5893% PA

For 4 years 0.0358% PA 1.8393% PA

For 5 years 0.0358% PA 1.9643% PA

EURO VALUE 12-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3091% PA 1.0591% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2873% PA 1.0373% PA

For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA

For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA

For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA

For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA

For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1513% PA 0.5987% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1842% PA 0.5658% PA

For 12 Months -0.1953% PA 0.6797% PA

For 2 Years -0.1953% PA 1.1797% PA

For 3 Years -0.1953% PA 1.4297% PA

For 4 Years -0.1953% PA 1.6797% PA

For 5 years -0.1953% PA 1.8047% PA