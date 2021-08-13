KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1288% PA 0.6213% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0926% PA 0.6574% PA

For 12 months -0.0071% PA 0.8679% PA

For 2 Years -0.0071% PA 1.3679% PA

For 3 Years -0.0071% PA 1.6179% PA

For 4 years -0.0071% PA 1.8679% PA

For 5 years -0.0071% PA 1.9929% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1808% PA 0.5693% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1551% PA 0.5949% PA

For 12 Months 0.0330% PA 0.8420% PA

For 2 Years 0.0330% PA 1.3420% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0330% PA 1.5920% PA

For 4 years 0.0330% PA 1.8420% PA

For 5 years 0.0330% PA 1.9670% PA

EURO VALUE 13-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3096% PA 1.0596% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2874% PA 1.0374% PA

For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA

For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA

For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA

For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA

For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1497% PA 0.6003% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1888% PA 0.5612% PA

For 12 Months -0.1950% PA 0.6800% PA

For 2 Years -0.1950% PA 1.1800% PA

For 3 Years -0.1950% PA 1.4300% PA

For 4 Years -0.1950% PA 1.6800% PA

For 5 years -0.1950% PA 1.8050% PA