Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fri 13th August 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1288% PA 0.6213% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0926% PA 0.6574% PA
For 12 months -0.0071% PA 0.8679% PA
For 2 Years -0.0071% PA 1.3679% PA
For 3 Years -0.0071% PA 1.6179% PA
For 4 years -0.0071% PA 1.8679% PA
For 5 years -0.0071% PA 1.9929% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1808% PA 0.5693% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1551% PA 0.5949% PA
For 12 Months 0.0330% PA 0.8420% PA
For 2 Years 0.0330% PA 1.3420% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0330% PA 1.5920% PA
For 4 years 0.0330% PA 1.8420% PA
For 5 years 0.0330% PA 1.9670% PA
EURO VALUE 13-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3096% PA 1.0596% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2874% PA 1.0374% PA
For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA
For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA
For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA
For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA
For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1497% PA 0.6003% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1888% PA 0.5612% PA
For 12 Months -0.1950% PA 0.6800% PA
For 2 Years -0.1950% PA 1.1800% PA
For 3 Years -0.1950% PA 1.4300% PA
For 4 Years -0.1950% PA 1.6800% PA
For 5 years -0.1950% PA 1.8050% PA