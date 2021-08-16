Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1253% PA 0.6248% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0926% PA 0.6574% PA
For 12 months -0.0101% PA 0.8649% PA
For 2 Years -0.0101% PA 1.3649% PA
For 3 Years -0.0101% PA 1.6149% PA
For 4 years -0.0101% PA 1.8649% PA
For 5 years -0.0101% PA 1.9899% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1809% PA 0.5691% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1546% PA 0.5954% PA
For 12 Months 0.0345% PA 0.8405% PA
For 2 Years 0.0345% PA 1.3405% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0345% PA 1.5905% PA
For 4 years 0.0345% PA 1.8405% PA
For 5 years 0.0345% PA 1.9655% PA
EURO VALUE 16-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3083% PA 1.0583% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2879% PA 1.0379% PA
For 12 Months 0.2513% PA 1.1263% PA
For 2 Years 0.2513% PA 1.6263% PA
For 3 Years 0.2513% PA 1.8763% PA
For 4 years 0.2513% PA 2.1263% PA
For 5 years 0.2513% PA 2.2513% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1513% PA 0.5987% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA
For 12 Months -0.1943% PA 0.6807% PA
For 2 Years -0.1943% PA 1.1807% PA
For 3 Years -0.1943% PA 1.4307% PA
For 4 Years -0.1943% PA 1.6807% PA
For 5 years -0.1943% PA 1.8057% PA