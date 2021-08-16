KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1253% PA 0.6248% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0926% PA 0.6574% PA

For 12 months -0.0101% PA 0.8649% PA

For 2 Years -0.0101% PA 1.3649% PA

For 3 Years -0.0101% PA 1.6149% PA

For 4 years -0.0101% PA 1.8649% PA

For 5 years -0.0101% PA 1.9899% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1809% PA 0.5691% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1546% PA 0.5954% PA

For 12 Months 0.0345% PA 0.8405% PA

For 2 Years 0.0345% PA 1.3405% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0345% PA 1.5905% PA

For 4 years 0.0345% PA 1.8405% PA

For 5 years 0.0345% PA 1.9655% PA

EURO VALUE 16-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3083% PA 1.0583% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2879% PA 1.0379% PA

For 12 Months 0.2513% PA 1.1263% PA

For 2 Years 0.2513% PA 1.6263% PA

For 3 Years 0.2513% PA 1.8763% PA

For 4 years 0.2513% PA 2.1263% PA

For 5 years 0.2513% PA 2.2513% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1513% PA 0.5987% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA

For 12 Months -0.1943% PA 0.6807% PA

For 2 Years -0.1943% PA 1.1807% PA

For 3 Years -0.1943% PA 1.4307% PA

For 4 Years -0.1943% PA 1.6807% PA

For 5 years -0.1943% PA 1.8057% PA