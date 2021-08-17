Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Tue 17th August 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1258% PA 0.6243% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0934% PA 0.6566% PA
For 12 months -0.0113% PA 0.8638% PA
For 2 Years -0.0113% PA 1.3638% PA
For 3 Years -0.0113% PA 1.6138% PA
For 4 years -0.0113% PA 1.8638% PA
For 5 years -0.0113% PA 1.9888% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1803% PA 0.5698% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1543% PA 0.5958% PA
For 12 Months 0.0365% PA 0.8385% PA
For 2 Years 0.0365% PA 1.3385% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0365% PA 1.5885% PA
For 4 years 0.0365% PA 1.8385% PA
For 5 years 0.0365% PA 1.9635% PA
EURO VALUE 17-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3114% PA 1.0614% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2894% PA 1.0394% PA
For 12 Months 0.2499% PA 1.1249% PA
For 2 Years 0.2499% PA 1.6249% PA
For 3 Years 0.2499% PA 1.8749% PA
For 4 years 0.2499% PA 2.1249% PA
For 5 years 0.2499% PA 2.2499% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1487% PA 0.6013% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1862% PA 0.5638% PA
For 12 Months -0.1943% PA 0.6807% PA
For 2 Years -0.1943% PA 1.1807% PA
For 3 Years -0.1943% PA 1.4307% PA
For 4 Years -0.1943% PA 1.6807% PA
For 5 years -0.1943% PA 1.8057% PA