KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1258% PA 0.6243% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0934% PA 0.6566% PA

For 12 months -0.0113% PA 0.8638% PA

For 2 Years -0.0113% PA 1.3638% PA

For 3 Years -0.0113% PA 1.6138% PA

For 4 years -0.0113% PA 1.8638% PA

For 5 years -0.0113% PA 1.9888% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1803% PA 0.5698% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1543% PA 0.5958% PA

For 12 Months 0.0365% PA 0.8385% PA

For 2 Years 0.0365% PA 1.3385% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0365% PA 1.5885% PA

For 4 years 0.0365% PA 1.8385% PA

For 5 years 0.0365% PA 1.9635% PA

EURO VALUE 17-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3114% PA 1.0614% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2894% PA 1.0394% PA

For 12 Months 0.2499% PA 1.1249% PA

For 2 Years 0.2499% PA 1.6249% PA

For 3 Years 0.2499% PA 1.8749% PA

For 4 years 0.2499% PA 2.1249% PA

For 5 years 0.2499% PA 2.2499% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1487% PA 0.6013% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1862% PA 0.5638% PA

For 12 Months -0.1943% PA 0.6807% PA

For 2 Years -0.1943% PA 1.1807% PA

For 3 Years -0.1943% PA 1.4307% PA

For 4 Years -0.1943% PA 1.6807% PA

For 5 years -0.1943% PA 1.8057% PA