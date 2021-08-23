Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 08 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1193% PA 0.6308% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0954% PA 0.6546% PA
For 12 months -0.0148% PA 0.8603% PA
For 2 Years -0.0148% PA 1.3603% PA
For 3 Years -0.0148% PA 1.6103% PA
For 4 years -0.0148% PA 1.8603% PA
For 5 years -0.0148% PA 1.9853% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23 08 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1825% PA 0.5675% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1531% PA 0.5969% PA
For 12 Months -0.0426% PA 0.8324% PA
For 2 Years -0.0426% PA 1.3324% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0426% PA 1.5824% PA
For 4 years -0.0426% PA 1.8324% PA
For 5 years -0.0426% PA 1.9574% PA
EURO VALUE 23 08 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3073% PA 1.0573% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2964% PA 1.0464% PA
For 12 Months 0.2536% PA 1.1286% PA
For 2 Years 0.2536% PA 1.6286% PA
For 3 Years 0.2536% PA 1.8786% PA
For 4 years 0.2536% PA 2.1286% PA
For 5 years 0.2536% PA 2.2536% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 08 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1498% PA 0.6002% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1820% PA 0.5680% PA
For 12 Months 0.1940% PA 0.6810% PA
For 2 Years 0.1940% PA 1.1810% PA
For 3 Years 0.1940% PA 1.4310% PA
For 4 Years 0.1940% PA 1.6810% PA
For 5 years 0.1940% PA 1.8060% PA