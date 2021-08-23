(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 08 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1193% PA 0.6308% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0954% PA 0.6546% PA

For 12 months -0.0148% PA 0.8603% PA

For 2 Years -0.0148% PA 1.3603% PA

For 3 Years -0.0148% PA 1.6103% PA

For 4 years -0.0148% PA 1.8603% PA

For 5 years -0.0148% PA 1.9853% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23 08 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1825% PA 0.5675% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1531% PA 0.5969% PA

For 12 Months -0.0426% PA 0.8324% PA

For 2 Years -0.0426% PA 1.3324% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0426% PA 1.5824% PA

For 4 years -0.0426% PA 1.8324% PA

For 5 years -0.0426% PA 1.9574% PA

EURO VALUE 23 08 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3073% PA 1.0573% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2964% PA 1.0464% PA

For 12 Months 0.2536% PA 1.1286% PA

For 2 Years 0.2536% PA 1.6286% PA

For 3 Years 0.2536% PA 1.8786% PA

For 4 years 0.2536% PA 2.1286% PA

For 5 years 0.2536% PA 2.2536% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 08 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1498% PA 0.6002% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1820% PA 0.5680% PA

For 12 Months 0.1940% PA 0.6810% PA

For 2 Years 0.1940% PA 1.1810% PA

For 3 Years 0.1940% PA 1.4310% PA

For 4 Years 0.1940% PA 1.6810% PA

For 5 years 0.1940% PA 1.8060% PA