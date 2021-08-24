KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 08 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1216% PA 0.6284% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0974% PA 0.6526% PA

For 12 months -0.0134% PA 0.8616% PA

For 2 Years -0.0134% PA 1.3616% PA

For 3 Years -0.0134% PA 1.6116% PA

For 4 years -0.0134% PA 1.8616% PA

For 5 years -0.0134% PA 1.9866% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24 08 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1816% PA 0.5684% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1569% PA 0.5931% PA

For 12 Months -0.0404% PA 0.8346% PA

For 2 Years -0.0404% PA 1.3346% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0404% PA 1.5846% PA

For 4 years -0.0404% PA 1.8346% PA

For 5 years -0.0404% PA 1.9596% PA

EURO VALUE 24 08 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3084% PA 1.0584% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2963% PA 1.0463% PA

For 12 Months 0.2531% PA 1.1281% PA

For 2 Years 0.2531% PA 1.6281% PA

For 3 Years 0.2531% PA 1.8781% PA

For 4 years 0.2531% PA 2.1281% PA

For 5 years 0.2531% PA 2.2531% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 08 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1817% PA 0.5683% PA

For 12 Months 0.1945% PA 0.6805% PA

For 2 Years 0.1945% PA 1.1805% PA

For 3 Years 0.1945% PA 1.4305% PA

For 4 Years 0.1945% PA 1.6805% PA

For 5 years 0.1945% PA 1.8055% PA