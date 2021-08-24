Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 08 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1216% PA 0.6284% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0974% PA 0.6526% PA
For 12 months -0.0134% PA 0.8616% PA
For 2 Years -0.0134% PA 1.3616% PA
For 3 Years -0.0134% PA 1.6116% PA
For 4 years -0.0134% PA 1.8616% PA
For 5 years -0.0134% PA 1.9866% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24 08 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1816% PA 0.5684% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1569% PA 0.5931% PA
For 12 Months -0.0404% PA 0.8346% PA
For 2 Years -0.0404% PA 1.3346% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0404% PA 1.5846% PA
For 4 years -0.0404% PA 1.8346% PA
For 5 years -0.0404% PA 1.9596% PA
EURO VALUE 24 08 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3084% PA 1.0584% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2963% PA 1.0463% PA
For 12 Months 0.2531% PA 1.1281% PA
For 2 Years 0.2531% PA 1.6281% PA
For 3 Years 0.2531% PA 1.8781% PA
For 4 years 0.2531% PA 2.1281% PA
For 5 years 0.2531% PA 2.2531% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 08 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1817% PA 0.5683% PA
For 12 Months 0.1945% PA 0.6805% PA
For 2 Years 0.1945% PA 1.1805% PA
For 3 Years 0.1945% PA 1.4305% PA
For 4 Years 0.1945% PA 1.6805% PA
For 5 years 0.1945% PA 1.8055% PA