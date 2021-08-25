KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1208% PA 0.6293% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0970% PA 0.6530% PA

For 12 months 0.0130% PA 0.8620% PA

For 2 Years 0.0130% PA 1.3620% PA

For 3 Years 0.0130% PA 1.6120% PA

For 4 years 0.0130% PA 1.8620% PA

For 5 years 0.0130% PA 1.9870% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1834% PA 0.5666% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1564% PA 0.5936% PA

For 12 Months 0.0371% PA 0.8379% PA

For 2 Years 0.0371% PA 1.3379% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0371% PA 1.5879% PA

For 4 years 0.0371% PA 1.8379% PA

For 5 years 0.0371% PA 1.9629% PA

EURO VALUE 25-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3111% PA 1.0611% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2964% PA 1.0464% PA

For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA

For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA

For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA

For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA

For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1523% PA 0.5977% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1823% PA 0.5677% PA

For 12 Months -0.1937% PA 0.6813% PA

For 2 Years -0.1937% PA 1.1813% PA

For 3 Years -0.1937% PA 1.4313% PA

For 4 Years -0.1937% PA 1.6813% PA

For 5 years -0.1937% PA 1.8063% PA