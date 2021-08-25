Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1208% PA 0.6293% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0970% PA 0.6530% PA
For 12 months 0.0130% PA 0.8620% PA
For 2 Years 0.0130% PA 1.3620% PA
For 3 Years 0.0130% PA 1.6120% PA
For 4 years 0.0130% PA 1.8620% PA
For 5 years 0.0130% PA 1.9870% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1834% PA 0.5666% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1564% PA 0.5936% PA
For 12 Months 0.0371% PA 0.8379% PA
For 2 Years 0.0371% PA 1.3379% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0371% PA 1.5879% PA
For 4 years 0.0371% PA 1.8379% PA
For 5 years 0.0371% PA 1.9629% PA
EURO VALUE 25-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3111% PA 1.0611% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2964% PA 1.0464% PA
For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA
For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA
For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA
For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA
For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1523% PA 0.5977% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1823% PA 0.5677% PA
For 12 Months -0.1937% PA 0.6813% PA
For 2 Years -0.1937% PA 1.1813% PA
For 3 Years -0.1937% PA 1.4313% PA
For 4 Years -0.1937% PA 1.6813% PA
For 5 years -0.1937% PA 1.8063% PA