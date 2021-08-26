KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1283% PA 0.6218% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0920% PA 0.6580% PA

For 12 months -0.0131% PA 0.8619% PA

For 2 Years -0.0131% PA 1.3619% PA

For 3 Years -0.0131% PA 1.6119% PA

For 4 years -0.0131% PA 1.8619% PA

For 5 years -0.0131% PA 1.9869% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1820% PA 0.5680% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1480% PA 0.6020% PA

For 12 Months 0.0348% PA 0.8403% PA

For 2 Years 0.0348% PA 1.3403% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0348% PA 1.5903% PA

For 4 years 0.0348% PA 1.8403% PA

For 5 years 0.0348% PA 1.9653% PA

EURO VALUE 26-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3114% PA 1.0614% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA

For 12 Months 0.2520% PA 1.1270% PA

For 2 Years 0.2520% PA 1.6270% PA

For 3 Years 0.2520% PA 1.8770% PA

For 4 years 0.2520% PA 2.1270% PA

For 5 years 0.2520% PA 2.2520% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1538% PA 0.5962% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1708% PA 0.5792% PA

For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA

For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA

For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA

For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA

For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA