Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1283% PA 0.6218% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0920% PA 0.6580% PA
For 12 months -0.0131% PA 0.8619% PA
For 2 Years -0.0131% PA 1.3619% PA
For 3 Years -0.0131% PA 1.6119% PA
For 4 years -0.0131% PA 1.8619% PA
For 5 years -0.0131% PA 1.9869% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1820% PA 0.5680% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1480% PA 0.6020% PA
For 12 Months 0.0348% PA 0.8403% PA
For 2 Years 0.0348% PA 1.3403% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0348% PA 1.5903% PA
For 4 years 0.0348% PA 1.8403% PA
For 5 years 0.0348% PA 1.9653% PA
EURO VALUE 26-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3114% PA 1.0614% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA
For 12 Months 0.2520% PA 1.1270% PA
For 2 Years 0.2520% PA 1.6270% PA
For 3 Years 0.2520% PA 1.8770% PA
For 4 years 0.2520% PA 2.1270% PA
For 5 years 0.2520% PA 2.2520% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1538% PA 0.5962% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1708% PA 0.5792% PA
For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA
For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA
For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA
For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA
For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA