KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1263% PA 0.6238% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0920% PA 0.6580% PA

For 12 months -0.0125% PA 0.8625% PA

For 2 Years -0.0125% PA 1.3625% PA

For 3 Years -0.0125% PA 1.6125% PA

For 4 years -0.0125% PA 1.8625% PA

For 5 years -0.0125% PA 1.9875% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1815% PA 0.5685% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1516% PA 0.5984% PA

For 12 Months 0.0340% PA 0.8410% PA

For 2 Years 0.0340% PA 1.3410% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0340% PA 1.5910% PA

For 4 years 0.0340% PA 1.8410% PA

For 5 years 0.0340% PA 1.9660% PA

EURO VALUE 27-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3111% PA 1.0611% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2970% PA 1.0470% PA

For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA

For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA

For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA

For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA

For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1537% PA 0.5963% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1717% PA 0.5783% PA

For 12 Months -0.1930% PA 0.6820% PA

For 2 Years -0.1930% PA 1.1820% PA

For 3 Years -0.1930% PA 1.4320% PA

For 4 Years -0.1930% PA 1.6820% PA

For 5 years -0.1930% PA 1.8070% PA