Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1263% PA 0.6238% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0920% PA 0.6580% PA
For 12 months -0.0125% PA 0.8625% PA
For 2 Years -0.0125% PA 1.3625% PA
For 3 Years -0.0125% PA 1.6125% PA
For 4 years -0.0125% PA 1.8625% PA
For 5 years -0.0125% PA 1.9875% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1815% PA 0.5685% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1516% PA 0.5984% PA
For 12 Months 0.0340% PA 0.8410% PA
For 2 Years 0.0340% PA 1.3410% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0340% PA 1.5910% PA
For 4 years 0.0340% PA 1.8410% PA
For 5 years 0.0340% PA 1.9660% PA
EURO VALUE 27-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3111% PA 1.0611% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2970% PA 1.0470% PA
For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA
For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA
For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA
For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA
For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1537% PA 0.5963% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1717% PA 0.5783% PA
For 12 Months -0.1930% PA 0.6820% PA
For 2 Years -0.1930% PA 1.1820% PA
For 3 Years -0.1930% PA 1.4320% PA
For 4 Years -0.1930% PA 1.6820% PA
For 5 years -0.1930% PA 1.8070% PA