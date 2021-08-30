Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1293% PA 0.6208% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0921% PA 0.6579% PA
For 12 months -0.0146% PA 0.8604% PA
For 2 Years -0.0146% PA 1.3604% PA
For 3 Years -0.0146% PA 1.6104% PA
For 4 years -0.0146% PA 1.8604% PA
For 5 years -0.0146% PA 1.9854% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1805% PA 0.5695% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1506% PA 0.5994% PA
For 12 Months 0.0265% PA 0.8485% PA
For 2 Years 0.0265% PA 1.3485% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0265% PA 1.5985% PA
For 4 years 0.0265% PA 1.8485% PA
For 5 years 0.0265% PA 1.9735% PA
EURO VALUE 30-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3110% PA 1.0610% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2971% PA 1.0471% PA
For 12 Months 0.2493% PA 1.1243% PA
For 2 Years 0.2493% PA 1.6243% PA
For 3 Years 0.2493% PA 1.8743% PA
For 4 years 0.2493% PA 2.1243% PA
For 5 years 0.2493% PA 2.2493% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1537% PA 0.5963% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1707% PA 0.5793% PA
For 12 Months -0.1933% PA 0.6817% PA
For 2 Years -0.1933% PA 1.1817% PA
For 3 Years -0.1933% PA 1.4317% PA
For 4 Years -0.1933% PA 1.6817% PA
For 5 years -0.1933% PA 1.8067% PA