KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1293% PA 0.6208% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0921% PA 0.6579% PA

For 12 months -0.0146% PA 0.8604% PA

For 2 Years -0.0146% PA 1.3604% PA

For 3 Years -0.0146% PA 1.6104% PA

For 4 years -0.0146% PA 1.8604% PA

For 5 years -0.0146% PA 1.9854% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1805% PA 0.5695% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1506% PA 0.5994% PA

For 12 Months 0.0265% PA 0.8485% PA

For 2 Years 0.0265% PA 1.3485% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0265% PA 1.5985% PA

For 4 years 0.0265% PA 1.8485% PA

For 5 years 0.0265% PA 1.9735% PA

EURO VALUE 30-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3110% PA 1.0610% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2971% PA 1.0471% PA

For 12 Months 0.2493% PA 1.1243% PA

For 2 Years 0.2493% PA 1.6243% PA

For 3 Years 0.2493% PA 1.8743% PA

For 4 years 0.2493% PA 2.1243% PA

For 5 years 0.2493% PA 2.2493% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1537% PA 0.5963% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1707% PA 0.5793% PA

For 12 Months -0.1933% PA 0.6817% PA

For 2 Years -0.1933% PA 1.1817% PA

For 3 Years -0.1933% PA 1.4317% PA

For 4 Years -0.1933% PA 1.6817% PA

For 5 years -0.1933% PA 1.8067% PA