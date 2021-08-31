Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesdday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 31-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1301% PA 0.6199% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0953% PA 0.6548% PA
For 12 months -0.0149% PA 0.8601% PA
For 2 Years -0.0149% PA 1.3601% PA
For 3 Years -0.0149% PA 1.6101% PA
For 4 years -0.0149% PA 1.8601% PA
For 5 years -0.0149% PA 1.9851% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 31-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1815% PA 0.5685% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1480% PA 0.6020% PA
For 12 Months 0.0246% PA 0.8504% PA
For 2 Years 0.0246% PA 1.3504% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0246% PA 1.6004% PA
For 4 years 0.0246% PA 1.8504% PA
For 5 years 0.0246% PA 1.9754% PA
EURO VALUE 31-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3119% PA 1.0619% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2949% PA 1.0449% PA
For 12 Months 0.2480% PA 1.1230% PA
For 2 Years 0.2480% PA 1.6230% PA
For 3 Years 0.2480% PA 1.8730% PA
For 4 years 0.2480% PA 2.1230% PA
For 5 years 0.2480% PA 2.2480% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 31-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1512% PA 0.5988% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1695% PA 0.5805% PA
For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA
For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA
For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA
For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA
For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA