KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-09-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1304% PA 0.6196% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1004% PA 0.6496% PA

For 12 months -0.0221% PA 0.8529% PA

For 2 Years -0.0221% PA 1.3529% PA

For 3 Years -0.0221% PA 1.6029% PA

For 4 years -0.0221% PA 1.8529% PA

For 5 years -0.0221% PA 1.9779% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 02-09-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1816% PA 0.5684% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1518% PA 0.5983% PA

For 12 Months 0.0305% PA 0.8445% PA

For 2 Years 0.0305% PA 1.3445% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0305% PA 1.5945% PA

For 4 years 0.0305% PA 1.8445% PA

For 5 years 0.0305% PA 1.9695% PA

EURO VALUE 02-09-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3094% PA 1.0594% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2927% PA 1.0427% PA

For 12 Months 0.2469% PA 1.1219% PA

For 2 Years 0.2469% PA 1.6219% PA

For 3 Years 0.2469% PA 1.8719% PA

For 4 years 0.2469% PA 2.1219% PA

For 5 years 0.2469% PA 2.2469% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-09-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1513% PA 0.5987% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1693% PA 0.5807% PA

For 12 Months -0.1937% PA 0.6813% PA

For 2 Years -0.1937% PA 1.1813% PA

For 3 Years -0.1937% PA 1.4313% PA

For 4 Years -0.1937% PA 1.6813% PA

For 5 years -0.1937% PA 1.8063% PA