Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-09-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1304% PA 0.6196% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1004% PA 0.6496% PA
For 12 months -0.0221% PA 0.8529% PA
For 2 Years -0.0221% PA 1.3529% PA
For 3 Years -0.0221% PA 1.6029% PA
For 4 years -0.0221% PA 1.8529% PA
For 5 years -0.0221% PA 1.9779% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02-09-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1816% PA 0.5684% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1518% PA 0.5983% PA
For 12 Months 0.0305% PA 0.8445% PA
For 2 Years 0.0305% PA 1.3445% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0305% PA 1.5945% PA
For 4 years 0.0305% PA 1.8445% PA
For 5 years 0.0305% PA 1.9695% PA
EURO VALUE 02-09-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3094% PA 1.0594% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2927% PA 1.0427% PA
For 12 Months 0.2469% PA 1.1219% PA
For 2 Years 0.2469% PA 1.6219% PA
For 3 Years 0.2469% PA 1.8719% PA
For 4 years 0.2469% PA 2.1219% PA
For 5 years 0.2469% PA 2.2469% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-09-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1513% PA 0.5987% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1693% PA 0.5807% PA
For 12 Months -0.1937% PA 0.6813% PA
For 2 Years -0.1937% PA 1.1813% PA
For 3 Years -0.1937% PA 1.4313% PA
For 4 Years -0.1937% PA 1.6813% PA
For 5 years -0.1937% PA 1.8063% PA