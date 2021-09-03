Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-09-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1311% PA 0.6189% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0981% PA 0.6519% PA
For 12 months -0.0224% PA 0.8526% PA
For 2 Years -0.0224% PA 1.3526% PA
For 3 Years -0.0224% PA 1.6026% PA
For 4 years -0.0224% PA 1.8526% PA
For 5 years -0.0224% PA 1.9776% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03-09-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1831% PA 0.5669% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1496% PA 0.6004% PA
For 12 Months 0.0283% PA 0.8468% PA
For 2 Years 0.0283% PA 1.3468% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0283% PA 1.5968% PA
For 4 years 0.0283% PA 1.8468% PA
For 5 years 0.0283% PA 1.9718% PA
EURO VALUE 03-09-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3154% PA 1.0654% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2907% PA 1.0407% PA
For 12 Months 0.2454% PA 1.1204% PA
For 2 Years 0.2454% PA 1.6204% PA
For 3 Years 0.2454% PA 1.8704% PA
For 4 years 0.2454% PA 2.1204% PA
For 5 years 0.2454% PA 2.2454% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-09-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1552% PA 0.5948% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1690% PA 0.5810% PA
For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA
For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA
For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA
For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA
For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA