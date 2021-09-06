(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1324% PA 0.6176% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.1024% PA 0.6476% PA

For 12 months -0.0273% PA 0.8478% PA

For 2 Years -0.0273% PA 1.3478% PA

For 3 Years -0.0273% PA 1.5978% PA

For 4 years -0.0273% PA 1.8478% PA

For 5 years -0.0273% PA 1.9728% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1863% PA 0.5638% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1519% PA 0.5981% PA

For 12 Months -0.0319% PA 0.8431% PA

For 2 Years -0.0319% PA 1.3431% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0319% PA 1.5931% PA

For 4 years -0.0319% PA 1.8431% PA

For 5 years -0.0319% PA 1.9681% PA

EURO VALUE 06 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3146% PA 1.0646% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2910% PA 1.0410% PA

For 12 Months 0.2484% PA 1.1234% PA

For 2 Years 0.2484% PA 1.6234% PA

For 3 Years 0.2484% PA 1.8734% PA

For 4 years 0.2484% PA 2.1234% PA

For 5 years 0.2484% PA 2.2484% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1528% PA 0.5972% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1647% PA 0.5853% PA

For 12 Months 0.1923% PA 0.6827% PA

For 2 Years 0.1923% PA 1.1827% PA

For 3 Years 0.1923% PA 1.4327% PA

For 4 Years 0.1923% PA 1.6827% PA

For 5 years 0.1923% PA 1.8077% PA