Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1324% PA 0.6176% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.1024% PA 0.6476% PA
For 12 months -0.0273% PA 0.8478% PA
For 2 Years -0.0273% PA 1.3478% PA
For 3 Years -0.0273% PA 1.5978% PA
For 4 years -0.0273% PA 1.8478% PA
For 5 years -0.0273% PA 1.9728% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1863% PA 0.5638% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1519% PA 0.5981% PA
For 12 Months -0.0319% PA 0.8431% PA
For 2 Years -0.0319% PA 1.3431% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0319% PA 1.5931% PA
For 4 years -0.0319% PA 1.8431% PA
For 5 years -0.0319% PA 1.9681% PA
EURO VALUE 06 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3146% PA 1.0646% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2910% PA 1.0410% PA
For 12 Months 0.2484% PA 1.1234% PA
For 2 Years 0.2484% PA 1.6234% PA
For 3 Years 0.2484% PA 1.8734% PA
For 4 years 0.2484% PA 2.1234% PA
For 5 years 0.2484% PA 2.2484% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1528% PA 0.5972% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1647% PA 0.5853% PA
For 12 Months 0.1923% PA 0.6827% PA
For 2 Years 0.1923% PA 1.1827% PA
For 3 Years 0.1923% PA 1.4327% PA
For 4 Years 0.1923% PA 1.6827% PA
For 5 years 0.1923% PA 1.8077% PA