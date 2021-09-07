Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1324% PA 0.6176% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.1024% PA 0.6476% PA
For 12 months -0.0273% PA 0.8478% PA
For 2 Years -0.0273% PA 1.3478% PA
For 3 Years -0.0273% PA 1.5978% PA
For 4 years -0.0273% PA 1.8478% PA
For 5 years -0.0273% PA 1.9728% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1865% PA 0.5635% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1513% PA 0.5988% PA
For 12 Months -0.0329% PA 0.8421% PA
For 2 Years -0.0329% PA 1.3421% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0329% PA 1.5921% PA
For 4 years -0.0329% PA 1.8421% PA
For 5 years -0.0329% PA 1.9671% PA
EURO VALUE 07 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3146% PA 1.0646% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2890% PA 1.0390% PA
For 12 Months 0.2493% PA 1.1243% PA
For 2 Years 0.2493% PA 1.6243% PA
For 3 Years 0.2493% PA 1.8743% PA
For 4 years 0.2493% PA 2.1243% PA
For 5 years 0.2493% PA 2.2493% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1548% PA 0.5952% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1655% PA 0.5845% PA
For 12 Months 0.1923% PA 0.6827% PA
For 2 Years 0.1923% PA 1.1827% PA
For 3 Years 0.1923% PA 1.4327% PA
For 4 Years 0.1923% PA 1.6827% PA
For 5 years 0.1923% PA 1.8077% PA