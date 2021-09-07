(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1324% PA 0.6176% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.1024% PA 0.6476% PA

For 12 months -0.0273% PA 0.8478% PA

For 2 Years -0.0273% PA 1.3478% PA

For 3 Years -0.0273% PA 1.5978% PA

For 4 years -0.0273% PA 1.8478% PA

For 5 years -0.0273% PA 1.9728% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1865% PA 0.5635% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1513% PA 0.5988% PA

For 12 Months -0.0329% PA 0.8421% PA

For 2 Years -0.0329% PA 1.3421% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0329% PA 1.5921% PA

For 4 years -0.0329% PA 1.8421% PA

For 5 years -0.0329% PA 1.9671% PA

EURO VALUE 07 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3146% PA 1.0646% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2890% PA 1.0390% PA

For 12 Months 0.2493% PA 1.1243% PA

For 2 Years 0.2493% PA 1.6243% PA

For 3 Years 0.2493% PA 1.8743% PA

For 4 years 0.2493% PA 2.1243% PA

For 5 years 0.2493% PA 2.2493% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1548% PA 0.5952% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1655% PA 0.5845% PA

For 12 Months 0.1923% PA 0.6827% PA

For 2 Years 0.1923% PA 1.1827% PA

For 3 Years 0.1923% PA 1.4327% PA

For 4 Years 0.1923% PA 1.6827% PA

For 5 years 0.1923% PA 1.8077% PA