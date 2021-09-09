KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1340% PA 0.6160% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.1019% PA 0.6481% PA

For 12 months -0.0300% PA 0.8450% PA

For 2 Years -0.0300% PA 1.3450% PA

For 3 Years -0.0300% PA 1.5950% PA

For 4 years -0.0300% PA 1.8450% PA

For 5 years -0.0300% PA 1.9700% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1898% PA 0.5603% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1524% PA 0.5976% PA

For 12 Months -0.0299% PA 0.8451% PA

For 2 Years -0.0299% PA 1.3451% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0299% PA 1.5951% PA

For 4 years -0.0299% PA 1.8451% PA

For 5 years -0.0299% PA 1.9701% PA

EURO VALUE 09 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3149% PA 1.0649% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2867% PA 1.0367% PA

For 12 Months 0.2484% PA 1.1234% PA

For 2 Years 0.2484% PA 1.6234% PA

For 3 Years 0.2484% PA 1.8734% PA

For 4 years 0.2484% PA 2.1234% PA

For 5 years 0.2484% PA 2.2484% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1673% PA 0.5827% PA

For 12 Months 0.1900% PA 0.6850% PA

For 2 Years 0.1900% PA 1.1850% PA

For 3 Years 0.1900% PA 1.4350% PA

For 4 Years 0.1900% PA 1.6850% PA

For 5 years 0.1900% PA 1.8100% PA