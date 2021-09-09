Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1340% PA 0.6160% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.1019% PA 0.6481% PA
For 12 months -0.0300% PA 0.8450% PA
For 2 Years -0.0300% PA 1.3450% PA
For 3 Years -0.0300% PA 1.5950% PA
For 4 years -0.0300% PA 1.8450% PA
For 5 years -0.0300% PA 1.9700% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1898% PA 0.5603% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1524% PA 0.5976% PA
For 12 Months -0.0299% PA 0.8451% PA
For 2 Years -0.0299% PA 1.3451% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0299% PA 1.5951% PA
For 4 years -0.0299% PA 1.8451% PA
For 5 years -0.0299% PA 1.9701% PA
EURO VALUE 09 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3149% PA 1.0649% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2867% PA 1.0367% PA
For 12 Months 0.2484% PA 1.1234% PA
For 2 Years 0.2484% PA 1.6234% PA
For 3 Years 0.2484% PA 1.8734% PA
For 4 years 0.2484% PA 2.1234% PA
For 5 years 0.2484% PA 2.2484% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1673% PA 0.5827% PA
For 12 Months 0.1900% PA 0.6850% PA
For 2 Years 0.1900% PA 1.1850% PA
For 3 Years 0.1900% PA 1.4350% PA
For 4 Years 0.1900% PA 1.6850% PA
For 5 years 0.1900% PA 1.8100% PA