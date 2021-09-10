(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1343% PA 0.6158% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.1003% PA 0.6498% PA

For 12 months -0.0269% PA 0.8481% PA

For 2 Years -0.0269% PA 1.3481% PA

For 3 Years -0.0269% PA 1.5981% PA

For 4 years -0.0269% PA 1.8481% PA

For 5 years -0.0269% PA 1.9731% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1913% PA 0.5588% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1461% PA 0.6039% PA

For 12 Months -0.0240% PA 0.8510% PA

For 2 Years -0.0240% PA 1.3510% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0240% PA 1.6010% PA

For 4 years -0.0240% PA 1.8510% PA

For 5 years -0.0240% PA 1.9760% PA

EURO VALUE 10 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3141% PA 1.0641% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2889% PA 1.0389% PA

For 12 Months 0.2474% PA 1.1224% PA

For 2 Years 0.2474% PA 1.6224% PA

For 3 Years 0.2474% PA 1.8724% PA

For 4 years 0.2474% PA 2.1224% PA

For 5 years 0.2474% PA 2.2474% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1592% PA 0.5908% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1680% PA 0.5820% PA

For 12 Months 0.1880% PA 0.6870% PA

For 2 Years 0.1880% PA 1.1870% PA

For 3 Years 0.1880% PA 1.4370% PA

For 4 Years 0.1880% PA 1.6870% PA

For 5 years 0.1880% PA 1.8120% PA