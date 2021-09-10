Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1343% PA 0.6158% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.1003% PA 0.6498% PA
For 12 months -0.0269% PA 0.8481% PA
For 2 Years -0.0269% PA 1.3481% PA
For 3 Years -0.0269% PA 1.5981% PA
For 4 years -0.0269% PA 1.8481% PA
For 5 years -0.0269% PA 1.9731% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1913% PA 0.5588% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1461% PA 0.6039% PA
For 12 Months -0.0240% PA 0.8510% PA
For 2 Years -0.0240% PA 1.3510% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0240% PA 1.6010% PA
For 4 years -0.0240% PA 1.8510% PA
For 5 years -0.0240% PA 1.9760% PA
EURO VALUE 10 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3141% PA 1.0641% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2889% PA 1.0389% PA
For 12 Months 0.2474% PA 1.1224% PA
For 2 Years 0.2474% PA 1.6224% PA
For 3 Years 0.2474% PA 1.8724% PA
For 4 years 0.2474% PA 2.1224% PA
For 5 years 0.2474% PA 2.2474% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1592% PA 0.5908% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1680% PA 0.5820% PA
For 12 Months 0.1880% PA 0.6870% PA
For 2 Years 0.1880% PA 1.1870% PA
For 3 Years 0.1880% PA 1.4370% PA
For 4 Years 0.1880% PA 1.6870% PA
For 5 years 0.1880% PA 1.8120% PA