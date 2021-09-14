KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1343% PA 0.6158% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.1006% PA 0.6494% PA

For 12 months -0.0275% PA 0.8475% PA

For 2 Years -0.0275% PA 1.3475% PA

For 3 Years -0.0275% PA 1.5975% PA

For 4 years -0.0275% PA 1.8475% PA

For 5 years -0.0275% PA 1.9725% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1871% PA 0.5629% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1459% PA 0.6041% PA

For 12 Months -0.0126% PA 0.8624% PA

For 2 Years -0.0126% PA 1.3624% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0126% PA 1.6124% PA

For 4 years -0.0126% PA 1.8624% PA

For 5 years -0.0126% PA 1.9874% PA

EURO VALUE 14 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3156% PA 1.0656% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2853% PA 1.0353% PA

For 12 Months 0.2471% PA 1.1221% PA

For 2 Years 0.2471% PA 1.6221% PA

For 3 Years 0.2471% PA 1.8721% PA

For 4 years 0.2471% PA 2.1221% PA

For 5 years 0.2471% PA 2.2471% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1637% PA 0.5863% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1715% PA 0.5785% PA

For 12 Months 0.1867% PA 0.6883% PA

For 2 Years 0.1867% PA 1.1883% PA

For 3 Years 0.1867% PA 1.4383% PA

For 4 Years 0.1867% PA 1.6883% PA

For 5 years 0.1867% PA 1.8133% PA