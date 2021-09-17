Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:11 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1320% PA 0.6180% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.1021% PA 0.6479% PA
For 12 months -0.0275% PA 0.8475% PA
For 2 Years -0.0275% PA 1.3475% PA
For 3 Years -0.0275% PA 1.5975% PA
For 4 years -0.0275% PA 1.8475% PA
For 5 years -0.0275% PA 1.9725% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1815% PA 0.5685% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1438% PA 0.6063% PA
For 12 Months -0.0045% PA 0.8705% PA
For 2 Years -0.0045% PA 1.3705% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0045% PA 1.6205% PA
For 4 years -0.0045% PA 1.8705% PA
For 5 years -0.0045% PA 1.9955% PA
EURO VALUE 16 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3144% PA 1.0644% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2839% PA 1.0339% PA
For 12 Months 0.2454% PA 1.1204% PA
For 2 Years 0.2454% PA 1.6204% PA
For 3 Years 0.2454% PA 1.8704% PA
For 4 years 0.2454% PA 2.1204% PA
For 5 years 0.2454% PA 2.2454% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1600% PA 0.5900% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA
For 12 Months 0.1887% PA 0.6863% PA
For 2 Years 0.1887% PA 1.1863% PA
For 3 Years 0.1887% PA 1.4363% PA
For 4 Years 0.1887% PA 1.6863% PA
For 5 years 0.1887% PA 1.8113% PA