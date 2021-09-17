KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1320% PA 0.6180% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.1021% PA 0.6479% PA

For 12 months -0.0275% PA 0.8475% PA

For 2 Years -0.0275% PA 1.3475% PA

For 3 Years -0.0275% PA 1.5975% PA

For 4 years -0.0275% PA 1.8475% PA

For 5 years -0.0275% PA 1.9725% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1815% PA 0.5685% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1438% PA 0.6063% PA

For 12 Months -0.0045% PA 0.8705% PA

For 2 Years -0.0045% PA 1.3705% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0045% PA 1.6205% PA

For 4 years -0.0045% PA 1.8705% PA

For 5 years -0.0045% PA 1.9955% PA

EURO VALUE 16 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3144% PA 1.0644% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2839% PA 1.0339% PA

For 12 Months 0.2454% PA 1.1204% PA

For 2 Years 0.2454% PA 1.6204% PA

For 3 Years 0.2454% PA 1.8704% PA

For 4 years 0.2454% PA 2.1204% PA

For 5 years 0.2454% PA 2.2454% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1600% PA 0.5900% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA

For 12 Months 0.1887% PA 0.6863% PA

For 2 Years 0.1887% PA 1.1863% PA

For 3 Years 0.1887% PA 1.4363% PA

For 4 Years 0.1887% PA 1.6863% PA

For 5 years 0.1887% PA 1.8113% PA