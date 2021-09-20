KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1280% PA 0.6220% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.1005% PA 0.6495% PA

For 12 months -0.0258% PA 0.8493% PA

For 2 Years -0.0258% PA 1.3493% PA

For 3 Years -0.0258% PA 1.5993% PA

For 4 years -0.0258% PA 1.8493% PA

For 5 years -0.0258% PA 1.9743% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1791% PA 0.5709% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1419% PA 0.6081% PA

For 12 Months 0.0075% PA 0.8825% PA

For 2 Years 0.0075% PA 1.3825% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0075% PA 1.6325% PA

For 4 years 0.0075% PA 1.8825% PA

For 5 years 0.0075% PA 2.0075% PA

EURO VALUE 20 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1602% PA 0.5898% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1873% PA 0.5627% PA

For 12 Months -0.1892% PA 0.6858% PA

For 2 Years -0.1892% PA 1.1858% PA

For 3 Years -0.1892% PA 1.4358% PA

For 4 years -0.1892% PA 2.6858% PA

For 5 years -0.1892% PA 2.8108% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA

For 12 Months 0.1888% PA 0.6862% PA

For 2 Years 0.1888% PA 1.1862% PA

For 3 Years 0.1888% PA 1.4362% PA

For 4 Years 0.1888% PA 1.6862% PA

For 5 years 0.1888% PA 1.8112% PA