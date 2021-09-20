Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1280% PA 0.6220% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.1005% PA 0.6495% PA
For 12 months -0.0258% PA 0.8493% PA
For 2 Years -0.0258% PA 1.3493% PA
For 3 Years -0.0258% PA 1.5993% PA
For 4 years -0.0258% PA 1.8493% PA
For 5 years -0.0258% PA 1.9743% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1791% PA 0.5709% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1419% PA 0.6081% PA
For 12 Months 0.0075% PA 0.8825% PA
For 2 Years 0.0075% PA 1.3825% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0075% PA 1.6325% PA
For 4 years 0.0075% PA 1.8825% PA
For 5 years 0.0075% PA 2.0075% PA
EURO VALUE 20 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1602% PA 0.5898% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1873% PA 0.5627% PA
For 12 Months -0.1892% PA 0.6858% PA
For 2 Years -0.1892% PA 1.1858% PA
For 3 Years -0.1892% PA 1.4358% PA
For 4 years -0.1892% PA 2.6858% PA
For 5 years -0.1892% PA 2.8108% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA
For 12 Months 0.1888% PA 0.6862% PA
For 2 Years 0.1888% PA 1.1862% PA
For 3 Years 0.1888% PA 1.4362% PA
For 4 Years 0.1888% PA 1.6862% PA
For 5 years 0.1888% PA 1.8112% PA