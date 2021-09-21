KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1261% PA 0.6239% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0978% PA 0.6523% PA

For 12 months -0.0256% PA 0.8494% PA

For 2 Years -0.0256% PA 1.3494% PA

For 3 Years -0.0256% PA 1.5994% PA

For 4 years -0.0256% PA 1.8494% PA

For 5 years -0.0256% PA 1.9744% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0..1791 PA 0.5709% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1410% PA 0.6090% PA

For 12 Months 0.0062% PA 0.8813% PA

For 2 Years 0.0062% PA 1.3813% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0062% PA 1.6313% PA

For 4 years 0.0062% PA 1.8813% PA

For 5 years 0.0062% PA 2.0062% PA

EURO VALUE 21 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3110% PA 1.0610% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2910% PA 1.0410% PA

For 12 Months 0.2470% PA 1.1220% PA

For 2 Years 0.2470% PA 1.6220% PA

For 3 Years 0.2470% PA 1.8720% PA

For 4 years 0.2470% PA 2.1220% PA

For 5 years 0.2470% PA 2.2470% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1602% PA 0.5898% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1873% PA 0.5627% PA

For 12 Months 0.1892% PA 0.6858% PA

For 2 Years 0.1892% PA 1.1858% PA

For 3 Years 0.1892% PA 1.4358% PA

For 4 Years 0.1892% PA 1.6858% PA

For 5 years 0.1892% PA 1.8108% PA