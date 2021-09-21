Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1261% PA 0.6239% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0978% PA 0.6523% PA
For 12 months -0.0256% PA 0.8494% PA
For 2 Years -0.0256% PA 1.3494% PA
For 3 Years -0.0256% PA 1.5994% PA
For 4 years -0.0256% PA 1.8494% PA
For 5 years -0.0256% PA 1.9744% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0..1791 PA 0.5709% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1410% PA 0.6090% PA
For 12 Months 0.0062% PA 0.8813% PA
For 2 Years 0.0062% PA 1.3813% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0062% PA 1.6313% PA
For 4 years 0.0062% PA 1.8813% PA
For 5 years 0.0062% PA 2.0062% PA
EURO VALUE 21 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3110% PA 1.0610% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2910% PA 1.0410% PA
For 12 Months 0.2470% PA 1.1220% PA
For 2 Years 0.2470% PA 1.6220% PA
For 3 Years 0.2470% PA 1.8720% PA
For 4 years 0.2470% PA 2.1220% PA
For 5 years 0.2470% PA 2.2470% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1602% PA 0.5898% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1873% PA 0.5627% PA
For 12 Months 0.1892% PA 0.6858% PA
For 2 Years 0.1892% PA 1.1858% PA
For 3 Years 0.1892% PA 1.4358% PA
For 4 Years 0.1892% PA 1.6858% PA
For 5 years 0.1892% PA 1.8108% PA