Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1208% PA 0.6293% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0945% PA 0.6555% PA
For 12 months -0.0248% PA 0.8503% PA
For 2 Years -0.0248% PA 1.3503% PA
For 3 Years -0.0248% PA 1.6003% PA
For 4 years -0.0248% PA 1.8503% PA
For 5 years -0.0248% PA 1.9753% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1754% PA 0.5746% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1380% PA 0.6120% PA
For 12 Months 0.0106% PA 0.8856% PA
For 2 Years 0.0106% PA 1.3856% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0106% PA 1.6356% PA
For 4 years 0.0106% PA 1.8856% PA
For 5 years 0.0106% PA 2.0106% PA
EURO VALUE 24 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3067% PA 1.0567% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA
For 12 Months 0.2461% PA 1.1211% PA
For 2 Years 0.2461% PA 1.6211% PA
For 3 Years 0.2461% PA 1.8711% PA
For 4 years 0.2461% PA 2.1211% PA
For 5 years 0.2461% PA 2.2461% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1770% PA 0.5730% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1972% PA 0.5528% PA
For 12 Months 0.1877% PA 0.6873% PA
For 2 Years 0.1877% PA 1.1873% PA
For 3 Years 0.1877% PA 1.4373% PA
For 4 Years 0.1877% PA 1.6873% PA
For 5 years 0.1877% PA 1.8123% PA