KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1208% PA 0.6293% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0945% PA 0.6555% PA

For 12 months -0.0248% PA 0.8503% PA

For 2 Years -0.0248% PA 1.3503% PA

For 3 Years -0.0248% PA 1.6003% PA

For 4 years -0.0248% PA 1.8503% PA

For 5 years -0.0248% PA 1.9753% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1754% PA 0.5746% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1380% PA 0.6120% PA

For 12 Months 0.0106% PA 0.8856% PA

For 2 Years 0.0106% PA 1.3856% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0106% PA 1.6356% PA

For 4 years 0.0106% PA 1.8856% PA

For 5 years 0.0106% PA 2.0106% PA

EURO VALUE 24 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3067% PA 1.0567% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA

For 12 Months 0.2461% PA 1.1211% PA

For 2 Years 0.2461% PA 1.6211% PA

For 3 Years 0.2461% PA 1.8711% PA

For 4 years 0.2461% PA 2.1211% PA

For 5 years 0.2461% PA 2.2461% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1770% PA 0.5730% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1972% PA 0.5528% PA

For 12 Months 0.1877% PA 0.6873% PA

For 2 Years 0.1877% PA 1.1873% PA

For 3 Years 0.1877% PA 1.4373% PA

For 4 Years 0.1877% PA 1.6873% PA

For 5 years 0.1877% PA 1.8123% PA