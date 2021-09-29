Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1183% PA 0.6318% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0950% PA 0.6550% PA
For 12 months -0.0140% PA 0.8610% PA
For 2 Years -0.0140% PA 1.3610% PA
For 3 Years -0.0140% PA 1.6110% PA
For 4 years -0.0140% PA 1.8610% PA
For 5 years -0.0140% PA 1.9860% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1628% PA 0.5873% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0988% PA 0.6513% PA
For 12 Months 0.0881% PA 0.9631% PA
For 2 Years 0.0881% PA 1.4631% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0881% PA 1.7131% PA
For 4 years 0.0881% PA 1.9631% PA
For 5 years 0.0881% PA 2.0881% PA
EURO VALUE 29 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3059% PA 1.0559% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2856% PA 1.0356% PA
For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA
For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA
For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA
For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA
For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1812% PA 0.5688% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2043% PA 0.5457% PA
For 12 Months 0.1847% PA 0.6903% PA
For 2 Years 0.1847% PA 1.1903% PA
For 3 Years 0.1847% PA 1.4403% PA
For 4 Years 0.1847% PA 1.6903% PA
For 5 years 0.1847% PA 1.8153% PA