KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1183% PA 0.6318% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0950% PA 0.6550% PA

For 12 months -0.0140% PA 0.8610% PA

For 2 Years -0.0140% PA 1.3610% PA

For 3 Years -0.0140% PA 1.6110% PA

For 4 years -0.0140% PA 1.8610% PA

For 5 years -0.0140% PA 1.9860% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1628% PA 0.5873% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0988% PA 0.6513% PA

For 12 Months 0.0881% PA 0.9631% PA

For 2 Years 0.0881% PA 1.4631% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0881% PA 1.7131% PA

For 4 years 0.0881% PA 1.9631% PA

For 5 years 0.0881% PA 2.0881% PA

EURO VALUE 29 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3059% PA 1.0559% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2856% PA 1.0356% PA

For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA

For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA

For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA

For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA

For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1812% PA 0.5688% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2043% PA 0.5457% PA

For 12 Months 0.1847% PA 0.6903% PA

For 2 Years 0.1847% PA 1.1903% PA

For 3 Years 0.1847% PA 1.4403% PA

For 4 Years 0.1847% PA 1.6903% PA

For 5 years 0.1847% PA 1.8153% PA