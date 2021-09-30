Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1185% PA 0.6315% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0921% PA 0.6579% PA
For 12 months -0.0115% PA 0.8635% PA
For 2 Years -0.0115% PA 1.3635% PA
For 3 Years -0.0115% PA 1.6135% PA
For 4 years -0.0115% PA 1.8635% PA
For 5 years -0.0115% PA 1.9885% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0933% PA 0.6568% PA
For 12 Months 0.0996% PA 0.9746% PA
For 2 Years 0.0996% PA 1.4746% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0996% PA 1.7246% PA
For 4 years 0.0996% PA 1.9746% PA
For 5 years 0.0996% PA 2.0996% PA
EURO VALUE 30 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3069% PA 1.0569% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2833% PA 1.0333% PA
For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA
For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA
For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA
For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA
For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1835% PA 0.5665% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2057% PA 0.5443% PA
For 12 Months 0.1857% PA 0.6893% PA
For 2 Years 0.1857% PA 1.1893% PA
For 3 Years 0.1857% PA 1.4393% PA
For 4 Years 0.1857% PA 1.6893% PA
For 5 years 0.1857% PA 1.8143% PA