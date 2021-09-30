(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1185% PA 0.6315% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0921% PA 0.6579% PA

For 12 months -0.0115% PA 0.8635% PA

For 2 Years -0.0115% PA 1.3635% PA

For 3 Years -0.0115% PA 1.6135% PA

For 4 years -0.0115% PA 1.8635% PA

For 5 years -0.0115% PA 1.9885% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0933% PA 0.6568% PA

For 12 Months 0.0996% PA 0.9746% PA

For 2 Years 0.0996% PA 1.4746% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0996% PA 1.7246% PA

For 4 years 0.0996% PA 1.9746% PA

For 5 years 0.0996% PA 2.0996% PA

EURO VALUE 30 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3069% PA 1.0569% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2833% PA 1.0333% PA

For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA

For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA

For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA

For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA

For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1835% PA 0.5665% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2057% PA 0.5443% PA

For 12 Months 0.1857% PA 0.6893% PA

For 2 Years 0.1857% PA 1.1893% PA

For 3 Years 0.1857% PA 1.4393% PA

For 4 Years 0.1857% PA 1.6893% PA

For 5 years 0.1857% PA 1.8143% PA