KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 01 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1191% PA 0.6309% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0926% PA 0.6574% PA

For 12 months -0.0094% PA 0.8656% PA

For 2 Years -0.0094% PA 1.3656% PA

For 3 Years -0.0094% PA 1.6156% PA

For 4 years -0.0094% PA 1.8656% PA

For 5 years -0.0094% PA 1.9906% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 01 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1744% PA 0.5756% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0926% PA 0.6574% PA

For 12 Months 0.1020% PA 0.9770% PA

For 2 Years 0.1020% PA 1.4770% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1020% PA 1.7270% PA

For 4 years 0.1020% PA 1.9770% PA

For 5 years 0.1020% PA 2.1020% PA

EURO VALUE 01 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3126% PA 1.0626% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2829% PA 1.0329% PA

For 12 Months 0.2416% PA 1.1166% PA

For 2 Years 0.2416% PA 1.6166% PA

For 3 Years 0.2416% PA 1.8666% PA

For 4 years 0.2416% PA 2.1166% PA

For 5 years 0.2416% PA 2.2416% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2058% PA 0.5442% PA

For 12 Months 0.1852% PA 0.6898% PA

For 2 Years 0.1852% PA 1.1898% PA

For 3 Years 0.1852% PA 1.4398% PA

For 4 Years 0.1852% PA 1.6898% PA

For 5 years 0.1852% PA 1.8148% PA