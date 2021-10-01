Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 01 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1191% PA 0.6309% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0926% PA 0.6574% PA
For 12 months -0.0094% PA 0.8656% PA
For 2 Years -0.0094% PA 1.3656% PA
For 3 Years -0.0094% PA 1.6156% PA
For 4 years -0.0094% PA 1.8656% PA
For 5 years -0.0094% PA 1.9906% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 01 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1744% PA 0.5756% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0926% PA 0.6574% PA
For 12 Months 0.1020% PA 0.9770% PA
For 2 Years 0.1020% PA 1.4770% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1020% PA 1.7270% PA
For 4 years 0.1020% PA 1.9770% PA
For 5 years 0.1020% PA 2.1020% PA
EURO VALUE 01 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3126% PA 1.0626% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2829% PA 1.0329% PA
For 12 Months 0.2416% PA 1.1166% PA
For 2 Years 0.2416% PA 1.6166% PA
For 3 Years 0.2416% PA 1.8666% PA
For 4 years 0.2416% PA 2.1166% PA
For 5 years 0.2416% PA 2.2416% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2058% PA 0.5442% PA
For 12 Months 0.1852% PA 0.6898% PA
For 2 Years 0.1852% PA 1.1898% PA
For 3 Years 0.1852% PA 1.4398% PA
For 4 Years 0.1852% PA 1.6898% PA
For 5 years 0.1852% PA 1.8148% PA