KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1199% PA 0.6301% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0915% PA 0.6585% PA

For 12 months -0.0134% PA 0.8616% PA

For 2 Years -0.0134% PA 1.3616% PA

For 3 Years -0.0134% PA 1.6116% PA

For 4 years -0.0134% PA 1.8616% PA

For 5 years -0.0134% PA 1.9866% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1681% PA 0.5819% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0754% PA 0.6746% PA

For 12 Months 0.1253% PA 1.0003% PA

For 2 Years 0.1253% PA 1.5003% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1253% PA 1.7503% PA

For 4 years 0.1253% PA 2.0003% PA

For 5 years 0.1253% PA 2.1253% PA

EURO VALUE 04 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3134% PA 1.0634% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2843% PA 1.0343% PA

For 12 Months 0.2393% PA 1.1143% PA

For 2 Years 0.2393% PA 1.6143% PA

For 3 Years 0.2393% PA 1.8643% PA

For 4 years 0.2393% PA 2.1143% PA

For 5 years 0.2393% PA 2.2393% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1708% PA 0.5792% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA

For 12 Months 0.1845% PA 0.6905% PA

For 2 Years 0.1845% PA 1.1905% PA

For 3 Years 0.1845% PA 1.4405% PA

For 4 Years 0.1845% PA 1.6905% PA

For 5 years 0.1845% PA 1.8155% PA