Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1199% PA 0.6301% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0915% PA 0.6585% PA
For 12 months -0.0134% PA 0.8616% PA
For 2 Years -0.0134% PA 1.3616% PA
For 3 Years -0.0134% PA 1.6116% PA
For 4 years -0.0134% PA 1.8616% PA
For 5 years -0.0134% PA 1.9866% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1681% PA 0.5819% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0754% PA 0.6746% PA
For 12 Months 0.1253% PA 1.0003% PA
For 2 Years 0.1253% PA 1.5003% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1253% PA 1.7503% PA
For 4 years 0.1253% PA 2.0003% PA
For 5 years 0.1253% PA 2.1253% PA
EURO VALUE 04 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3134% PA 1.0634% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2843% PA 1.0343% PA
For 12 Months 0.2393% PA 1.1143% PA
For 2 Years 0.2393% PA 1.6143% PA
For 3 Years 0.2393% PA 1.8643% PA
For 4 years 0.2393% PA 2.1143% PA
For 5 years 0.2393% PA 2.2393% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1708% PA 0.5792% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA
For 12 Months 0.1845% PA 0.6905% PA
For 2 Years 0.1845% PA 1.1905% PA
For 3 Years 0.1845% PA 1.4405% PA
For 4 Years 0.1845% PA 1.6905% PA
For 5 years 0.1845% PA 1.8155% PA