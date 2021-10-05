KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 05 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1169% PA 0.6331% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0930% PA 0.6570% PA

For 12 months -0.0151% PA 0.8599% PA

For 2 Years -0.0151% PA 1.3599% PA

For 3 Years -0.0151% PA 1.6099% PA

For 4 years -0.0151% PA 1.8599% PA

For 5 years -0.0151% PA 1.9849% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1653% PA 0.5848% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0855% PA 0.6645% PA

For 12 Months 0.1196% PA 0.9946% PA

For 2 Years 0.1196% PA 1.4946% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1196% PA 1.7446% PA

For 4 years 0.1196% PA 1.9946% PA

For 5 years 0.1196% PA 2.1196% PA

EURO VALUE 05 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3146% PA 1.0646% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2869% PA 1.0369% PA

For 12 Months 0.2399% PA 1.1149% PA

For 2 Years 0.2399% PA 1.6149% PA

For 3 Years 0.2399% PA 1.8649% PA

For 4 years 0.2399% PA 2.1149% PA

For 5 years 0.2399% PA 2.2399% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1698% PA 0.5802% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2075% PA 0.5425% PA

For 12 Months 0.1847% PA 0.6903% PA

For 2 Years 0.1847% PA 1.1903% PA

For 3 Years 0.1847% PA 1.4403% PA

For 4 Years 0.1847% PA 1.6903% PA

For 5 years 0.1847% PA 1.8153% PA