Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 05 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1169% PA 0.6331% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0930% PA 0.6570% PA
For 12 months -0.0151% PA 0.8599% PA
For 2 Years -0.0151% PA 1.3599% PA
For 3 Years -0.0151% PA 1.6099% PA
For 4 years -0.0151% PA 1.8599% PA
For 5 years -0.0151% PA 1.9849% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 05 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1653% PA 0.5848% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0855% PA 0.6645% PA
For 12 Months 0.1196% PA 0.9946% PA
For 2 Years 0.1196% PA 1.4946% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1196% PA 1.7446% PA
For 4 years 0.1196% PA 1.9946% PA
For 5 years 0.1196% PA 2.1196% PA
EURO VALUE 05 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3146% PA 1.0646% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2869% PA 1.0369% PA
For 12 Months 0.2399% PA 1.1149% PA
For 2 Years 0.2399% PA 1.6149% PA
For 3 Years 0.2399% PA 1.8649% PA
For 4 years 0.2399% PA 2.1149% PA
For 5 years 0.2399% PA 2.2399% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1698% PA 0.5802% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2075% PA 0.5425% PA
For 12 Months 0.1847% PA 0.6903% PA
For 2 Years 0.1847% PA 1.1903% PA
For 3 Years 0.1847% PA 1.4403% PA
For 4 Years 0.1847% PA 1.6903% PA
For 5 years 0.1847% PA 1.8153% PA