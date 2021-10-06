Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1234% PA 0.6266% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0945% PA 0.6555% PA
For 12 months -0.0180% PA 0.8570% PA
For 2 Years -0.0180% PA 1.3570% PA
For 3 Years -0.0180% PA 1.6070% PA
For 4 years -0.0180% PA 1.8570% PA
For 5 years -0.0180% PA 1.9820% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1670% PA 0.5830% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0840% PA 0.6660% PA
For 12 Months 0.1224% PA 0.9974% PA
For 2 Years 0.1224% PA 1.4974% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1224% PA 1.7474% PA
For 4 years 0.1224% PA 1.9974% PA
For 5 years 0.1224% PA 2.1224% PA
EURO VALUE 06 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3160% PA 1.0660% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2879% PA 1.0379% PA
For 12 Months 0.2390% PA 1.1140% PA
For 2 Years 0.2390% PA 1.6140% PA
For 3 Years 0.2390% PA 1.8640% PA
For 4 years 0.2390% PA 2.1140% PA
For 5 years 0.2390% PA 2.2390% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1703% PA 0.5797% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2085% PA 0.5415% PA
For 12 Months 0.1818% PA 0.6932% PA
For 2 Years 0.1818% PA 1.1932% PA
For 3 Years 0.1818% PA 1.4432% PA
For 4 Years 0.1818% PA 1.6932% PA
For 5 years 0.1818% PA 1.8182% PA