KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1234% PA 0.6266% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0945% PA 0.6555% PA

For 12 months -0.0180% PA 0.8570% PA

For 2 Years -0.0180% PA 1.3570% PA

For 3 Years -0.0180% PA 1.6070% PA

For 4 years -0.0180% PA 1.8570% PA

For 5 years -0.0180% PA 1.9820% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1670% PA 0.5830% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0840% PA 0.6660% PA

For 12 Months 0.1224% PA 0.9974% PA

For 2 Years 0.1224% PA 1.4974% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1224% PA 1.7474% PA

For 4 years 0.1224% PA 1.9974% PA

For 5 years 0.1224% PA 2.1224% PA

EURO VALUE 06 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3160% PA 1.0660% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2879% PA 1.0379% PA

For 12 Months 0.2390% PA 1.1140% PA

For 2 Years 0.2390% PA 1.6140% PA

For 3 Years 0.2390% PA 1.8640% PA

For 4 years 0.2390% PA 2.1140% PA

For 5 years 0.2390% PA 2.2390% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1703% PA 0.5797% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2085% PA 0.5415% PA

For 12 Months 0.1818% PA 0.6932% PA

For 2 Years 0.1818% PA 1.1932% PA

For 3 Years 0.1818% PA 1.4432% PA

For 4 Years 0.1818% PA 1.6932% PA

For 5 years 0.1818% PA 1.8182% PA