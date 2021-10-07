Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1260% PA 0.6240% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0949% PA 0.6551% PA
For 12 months -0.0131% PA 0.8619% PA
For 2 Years -0.0131% PA 1.3619% PA
For 3 Years -0.0131% PA 1.6119% PA
For 4 years -0.0131% PA 1.8619% PA
For 5 years -0.0131% PA 1.9869% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0864% PA 0.6636% PA
For 12 Months 0.1231% PA 0.9981% PA
For 2 Years 0.1231% PA 1.4981% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1231% PA 1.7481% PA
For 4 years 0.1231% PA 1.9981% PA
For 5 years 0.1231% PA 2.1231% PA
EURO VALUE 07 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3144% PA 1.0644% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2844% PA 1.0344% PA
For 12 Months 0.2414% PA 1.1164% PA
For 2 Years 0.2414% PA 1.6164% PA
For 3 Years 0.2414% PA 1.8664% PA
For 4 years 0.2414% PA 2.1164% PA
For 5 years 0.2414% PA 2.2414% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1697% PA 0.5803% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2072% PA 0.5428% PA
For 12 Months 0.1840% PA 0.6910% PA
For 2 Years 0.1840% PA 1.1910% PA
For 3 Years 0.1840% PA 1.4410% PA
For 4 Years 0.1840% PA 1.6910% PA
For 5 years 0.1840% PA 1.8160% PA