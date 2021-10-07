KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1260% PA 0.6240% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0949% PA 0.6551% PA

For 12 months -0.0131% PA 0.8619% PA

For 2 Years -0.0131% PA 1.3619% PA

For 3 Years -0.0131% PA 1.6119% PA

For 4 years -0.0131% PA 1.8619% PA

For 5 years -0.0131% PA 1.9869% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0864% PA 0.6636% PA

For 12 Months 0.1231% PA 0.9981% PA

For 2 Years 0.1231% PA 1.4981% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1231% PA 1.7481% PA

For 4 years 0.1231% PA 1.9981% PA

For 5 years 0.1231% PA 2.1231% PA

EURO VALUE 07 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3144% PA 1.0644% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2844% PA 1.0344% PA

For 12 Months 0.2414% PA 1.1164% PA

For 2 Years 0.2414% PA 1.6164% PA

For 3 Years 0.2414% PA 1.8664% PA

For 4 years 0.2414% PA 2.1164% PA

For 5 years 0.2414% PA 2.2414% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1697% PA 0.5803% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2072% PA 0.5428% PA

For 12 Months 0.1840% PA 0.6910% PA

For 2 Years 0.1840% PA 1.1910% PA

For 3 Years 0.1840% PA 1.4410% PA

For 4 Years 0.1840% PA 1.6910% PA

For 5 years 0.1840% PA 1.8160% PA