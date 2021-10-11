KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1264% PA 0.6236% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0941% PA 0.6559% PA

For 12 months -0.0069% PA 0.8681% PA

For 2 Years -0.0069% PA 1.3681% PA

For 3 Years -0.0069% PA 1.6181% PA

For 4 years -0.0069% PA 1.8681% PA

For 5 years -0.0069% PA 1.9931% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1633% PA 0.5868% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0711% PA 0.6789% PA

For 12 Months 0.1648% PA 1.0398% PA

For 2 Years 0.1648% PA 1.5398% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1648% PA 1.7898% PA

For 4 years 0.1648% PA 2.0398% PA

For 5 years 0.1648% PA 2.1648% PA

EURO VALUE 11 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3160% PA 1.0660% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2874% PA 1.0374% PA

For 12 Months 0.2420% PA 1.1170% PA

For 2 Years 0.2420% PA 1.6170% PA

For 3 Years 0.2420% PA 1.8670% PA

For 4 years 0.2420% PA 2.1170% PA

For 5 years 0.2420% PA 2.2420% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1697% PA 0.5803% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA

For 12 Months 0.1875% PA 0.6875% PA

For 2 Years 0.1875% PA 1.1875% PA

For 3 Years 0.1875% PA 1.4375% PA

For 4 Years 0.1875% PA 1.6875% PA

For 5 years 0.1875% PA 1.8125% PA