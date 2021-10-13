KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1283% PA 0.6218% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0935% PA 0.6565% PA

For 12 months 0.0066% PA 0.8816% PA

For 2 Years 0.0066% PA 1.3816% PA

For 3 Years 0.0066% PA 1.6316% PA

For 4 years 0.0066% PA 1.8816% PA

For 5 years 0.0066% PA 2.0066% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1364% PA 0.6136% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0068% PA 0.7433% PA

For 12 Months 0.2694% PA 1.1444% PA

For 2 Years 0.2694% PA 1.6444% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2694% PA 1.8944% PA

For 4 years 0.2694% PA 2.1444% PA

For 5 years 0.2694% PA 2.2694% PA

EURO VALUE 13 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3191% PA 1.0691% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2883% PA 1.0383% PA

For 12 Months 0.2366% PA 1.1116% PA

For 2 Years 0.2366% PA 1.6116% PA

For 3 Years 0.2366% PA 1.8616% PA

For 4 years 0.2366% PA 2.1116% PA

For 5 years 0.2366% PA 2.2366% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1707% PA 0.5793% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2052% PA 0.5448% PA

For 12 Months 0.1868% PA 0.6882% PA

For 2 Years 0.1868% PA 1.1882% PA

For 3 Years 0.1868% PA 1.4382% PA

For 4 Years 0.1868% PA 1.6882% PA

For 5 years 0.1868% PA 1.8132% PA