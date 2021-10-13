Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1283% PA 0.6218% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0935% PA 0.6565% PA
For 12 months 0.0066% PA 0.8816% PA
For 2 Years 0.0066% PA 1.3816% PA
For 3 Years 0.0066% PA 1.6316% PA
For 4 years 0.0066% PA 1.8816% PA
For 5 years 0.0066% PA 2.0066% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1364% PA 0.6136% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0068% PA 0.7433% PA
For 12 Months 0.2694% PA 1.1444% PA
For 2 Years 0.2694% PA 1.6444% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2694% PA 1.8944% PA
For 4 years 0.2694% PA 2.1444% PA
For 5 years 0.2694% PA 2.2694% PA
EURO VALUE 13 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3191% PA 1.0691% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2883% PA 1.0383% PA
For 12 Months 0.2366% PA 1.1116% PA
For 2 Years 0.2366% PA 1.6116% PA
For 3 Years 0.2366% PA 1.8616% PA
For 4 years 0.2366% PA 2.1116% PA
For 5 years 0.2366% PA 2.2366% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1707% PA 0.5793% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2052% PA 0.5448% PA
For 12 Months 0.1868% PA 0.6882% PA
For 2 Years 0.1868% PA 1.1882% PA
For 3 Years 0.1868% PA 1.4382% PA
For 4 Years 0.1868% PA 1.6882% PA
For 5 years 0.1868% PA 1.8132% PA