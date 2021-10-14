Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1233% PA 0.6268% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0929% PA 0.6571% PA
For 12 months 0.0114% PA 0.8864% PA
For 2 Years 0.0114% PA 1.3864% PA
For 3 Years 0.0114% PA 1.6364% PA
For 4 years 0.0114% PA 1.8864% PA
For 5 years 0.0114% PA 2.0114% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1319% PA 0.6181% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0015% PA 0.7515% PA
For 12 Months 0.2749% PA 1.1499% PA
For 2 Years 0.2749% PA 1.6499% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2749% PA 1.8999% PA
For 4 years 0.2749% PA 2.1499% PA
For 5 years 0.2749% PA 2.2749% PA
EURO VALUE 14 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.3181% PA 1.0681% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2877% PA 1.0377% PA
For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA
For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA
For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA
For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA
For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1677% PA 0.5823% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2005% PA 0.5495% PA
For 12 Months 0.1877% PA 0.6873% PA
For 2 Years 0.1877% PA 1.1873% PA
For 3 Years 0.1877% PA 1.4373% PA
For 4 Years 0.1877% PA 1.6873% PA
For 5 years 0.1877% PA 1.8123% PA