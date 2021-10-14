KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1233% PA 0.6268% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0929% PA 0.6571% PA

For 12 months 0.0114% PA 0.8864% PA

For 2 Years 0.0114% PA 1.3864% PA

For 3 Years 0.0114% PA 1.6364% PA

For 4 years 0.0114% PA 1.8864% PA

For 5 years 0.0114% PA 2.0114% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1319% PA 0.6181% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0015% PA 0.7515% PA

For 12 Months 0.2749% PA 1.1499% PA

For 2 Years 0.2749% PA 1.6499% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2749% PA 1.8999% PA

For 4 years 0.2749% PA 2.1499% PA

For 5 years 0.2749% PA 2.2749% PA

EURO VALUE 14 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.3181% PA 1.0681% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2877% PA 1.0377% PA

For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA

For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA

For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA

For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA

For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1677% PA 0.5823% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2005% PA 0.5495% PA

For 12 Months 0.1877% PA 0.6873% PA

For 2 Years 0.1877% PA 1.1873% PA

For 3 Years 0.1877% PA 1.4373% PA

For 4 Years 0.1877% PA 1.6873% PA

For 5 years 0.1877% PA 1.8123% PA