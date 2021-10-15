KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1263% PA 0.6238% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0933% PA 0.6568% PA

For 12 months 0.0158% PA 0.8908% PA

For 2 Years 0.0158% PA 1.3908% PA

For 3 Years 0.0158% PA 1.6408% PA

For 4 years 0.0158% PA 1.8908% PA

For 5 years 0.0158% PA 2.0158% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1249% PA 0.6251% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0225% PA 0.7725% PA

For 12 Months 0.2895% PA 1.1645% PA

For 2 Years 0.2895% PA 1.6645% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2895% PA 1.9145% PA

For 4 years 0.2895% PA 2.1645% PA

For 5 years 0.2895% PA 2.2895% PA

EURO VALUE 15 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3187% PA 1.0687% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2909% PA 1.0409% PA

For 12 Months 0.2363% PA 1.1113% PA

For 2 Years 0.2363% PA 1.6113% PA

For 3 Years 0.2363% PA 1.8613% PA

For 4 years 0.2363% PA 2.1113% PA

For 5 years 0.2363% PA 2.2363% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1875% PA 0.5625% PA

For 12 Months 0.1885% PA 0.6865% PA

For 2 Years 0.1885% PA 1.1865% PA

For 3 Years 0.1885% PA 1.4365% PA

For 4 Years 0.1885% PA 1.6865% PA

For 5 years 0.1885% PA 1.8115% PA