KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1278% PA 0.6223% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0908% PA 0.6593% PA

For 12 months 0.0226% PA 0.8976% PA

For 2 Years 0.0226% PA 1.3976% PA

For 3 Years 0.0226% PA 1.6476% PA

For 4 years 0.0226% PA 1.8976% PA

For 5 years 0.0226% PA 2.0226% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1150% PA 0.6350% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0286% PA 0.7786% PA

For 12 Months 0.3071% PA 1.1821% PA

For 2 Years 0.3071% PA 1.6821% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3071% PA 1.9321% PA

For 4 years 0.3071% PA 2.1821% PA

For 5 years 0.3071% PA 2.3071% PA

EURO VALUE 18 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3183% PA 1.0683% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2937% PA 1.0437% PA

For 12 Months 0.2937% PA 1.1117% PA

For 2 Years 0.2937% PA 1.6117% PA

For 3 Years 0.2937% PA 1.8617% PA

For 4 years 0.2937% PA 2.1117% PA

For 5 years 0.2937% PA 2.2367% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA

For 12 Months 0.1912% PA 0.6838% PA

For 2 Years 0.1912% PA 1.1838% PA

For 3 Years 0.1912% PA 1.4338% PA

For 4 Years 0.1912% PA 1.6838% PA

For 5 years 0.1912% PA 1.8088% PA