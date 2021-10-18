Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 18 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1278% PA 0.6223% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0908% PA 0.6593% PA
For 12 months 0.0226% PA 0.8976% PA
For 2 Years 0.0226% PA 1.3976% PA
For 3 Years 0.0226% PA 1.6476% PA
For 4 years 0.0226% PA 1.8976% PA
For 5 years 0.0226% PA 2.0226% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 18 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1150% PA 0.6350% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0286% PA 0.7786% PA
For 12 Months 0.3071% PA 1.1821% PA
For 2 Years 0.3071% PA 1.6821% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3071% PA 1.9321% PA
For 4 years 0.3071% PA 2.1821% PA
For 5 years 0.3071% PA 2.3071% PA
EURO VALUE 18 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3183% PA 1.0683% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2937% PA 1.0437% PA
For 12 Months 0.2937% PA 1.1117% PA
For 2 Years 0.2937% PA 1.6117% PA
For 3 Years 0.2937% PA 1.8617% PA
For 4 years 0.2937% PA 2.1117% PA
For 5 years 0.2937% PA 2.2367% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA
For 12 Months 0.1912% PA 0.6838% PA
For 2 Years 0.1912% PA 1.1838% PA
For 3 Years 0.1912% PA 1.4338% PA
For 4 Years 0.1912% PA 1.6838% PA
For 5 years 0.1912% PA 1.8088% PA