KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1185% PA 0.6315% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0838% PA 0.6663% PA

For 12 months 0.0521% PA 0.9271% PA

For 2 Years 0.0521% PA 1.4271% PA

For 3 Years 0.0521% PA 1.6771% PA

For 4 years 0.0521% PA 1.9271% PA

For 5 years 0.0521% PA 2.0521% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0365% PA 0.7135% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1651% PA 0.9151% PA

For 12 Months 0.4633% PA 1.3383% PA

For 2 Years 0.4633% PA 1.8383% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4633% PA 2.0883% PA

For 4 years 0.4633% PA 2.3383% PA

For 5 years 0.4633% PA 2.4633% PA

EURO VALUE 20 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3199% PA 1.0699% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2936% PA 1.0436% PA

For 12 Months 0.2307% PA 1.1057% PA

For 2 Years 0.2307% PA 1.6057% PA

For 3 Years 0.2307% PA 1.8557% PA

For 4 years 0.2307% PA 2.1057% PA

For 5 years 0.2307% PA 2.2307% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1643% PA 0.5857% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1828% PA 0.5672% PA

For 12 Months 0.1917% PA 0.6833% PA

For 2 Years 0.1917% PA 1.1833% PA

For 3 Years 0.1917% PA 1.4333% PA

For 4 Years 0.1917% PA 1.6833% PA

For 5 years 0.1917% PA 1.8083% PA