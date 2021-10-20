Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1185% PA 0.6315% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0838% PA 0.6663% PA
For 12 months 0.0521% PA 0.9271% PA
For 2 Years 0.0521% PA 1.4271% PA
For 3 Years 0.0521% PA 1.6771% PA
For 4 years 0.0521% PA 1.9271% PA
For 5 years 0.0521% PA 2.0521% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0365% PA 0.7135% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1651% PA 0.9151% PA
For 12 Months 0.4633% PA 1.3383% PA
For 2 Years 0.4633% PA 1.8383% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4633% PA 2.0883% PA
For 4 years 0.4633% PA 2.3383% PA
For 5 years 0.4633% PA 2.4633% PA
EURO VALUE 20 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3199% PA 1.0699% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2936% PA 1.0436% PA
For 12 Months 0.2307% PA 1.1057% PA
For 2 Years 0.2307% PA 1.6057% PA
For 3 Years 0.2307% PA 1.8557% PA
For 4 years 0.2307% PA 2.1057% PA
For 5 years 0.2307% PA 2.2307% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1643% PA 0.5857% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1828% PA 0.5672% PA
For 12 Months 0.1917% PA 0.6833% PA
For 2 Years 0.1917% PA 1.1833% PA
For 3 Years 0.1917% PA 1.4333% PA
For 4 Years 0.1917% PA 1.6833% PA
For 5 years 0.1917% PA 1.8083% PA